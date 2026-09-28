Colts QB Daniel Jones Calls Out Former 1st-Round Pick Teammate After Win vs. Texans

The sense of urgency has never been higher. That was the statement Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon made in the offseason when discussing the upcoming season. The Colts’ ability to honor the sentiment of Irsay-Gordon’s remarks will determine the futures of Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard, and most of the organization. Daniel Jones echoed the Colts’ owner’s words following the team’s first victory of the season against the Houston Texans.

“I mean, there was definitely a sense of urgency throughout the week,” Jones told CBS Sports, Tiffany Blackmon, after the game.

“We know how important this game is; [a] division game at home. Guys were ready to go. It wasn’t perfect; a lot of things to clean up. But we found a way at the end; that’s what matters.”

The Colts not only broke a nine-game losing streak but also put themselves in a prime position within the AFC South. They are currently second in the division, just behind the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Tennessee Titans and Texans trail Indy with winless records. The Colts’ next in-division opportunity will come in three weeks against the Titans. That will precede a likely pivotal face-off against the Jaguars on November 1.

Despite the slow start to the season, Indy has had bright spots throughout the first two weeks. Daniel Jones praised the offense and the receivers who took charge due to the absence of Alec Pierce.

Indianapolis Colts Wide Receivers Stepping Up With Alec Pierce Out

“Guys stepped up and made a lot of plays. Josh [Downs] had a great game. Keenan [Allen] had a couple of big catches. So yeah, we’ve got a lot of guys who can help us.”

Jones also shouted out Laquan Treadwell, whose 20-yard reception in the fourth quarter helped kickstart the Colts’ game-winning drive.

“Treadwell at the end of the game again, right?” Jones laughed about in his postgame press conference.

“He came in big, I mean, big-time catch there. You know, dropped out and played zone, and he was able to find a spot kind of through the middle of the field.”

This is the second straight week Treadwell has made a play in the clutch for Indy, as Jones alluded to.

Last week in overtime against the Chiefs, Treadwell secured a 48-yard pass from Jones to put the Colts in a game-tying/winning position.

Darius Slayton and Laquan Treadwell Likely To Push Each Other For Reps

With Pierce out for the foreseeable future, Indy will need multiple playmakers to step up as they did on Sunday against the Texans. This includes Darius Slayton, whom the team signed last week but who was inactive because he wasn’t ready to play yet.

Slayton has an extensive history and chemistry with Daniel Jones, as they were both drafted by the Giants in 2019 and played together until 2024. Slayton is expected to help stretch the field for Indy as he’s mainly been a deep-ball receiver. However, if Treadwell continues to shine in that respect, he can hold off the seven-year veteran.

The Colts will need all of their playmakers to push each other as they continue to build back towards .500 and beyond. They head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London next week for their Week four matchup with the Washington Commanders.