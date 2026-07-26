Former NFL Player Removed From US by ICE Over Criminal Record

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Daniel Ogama Adongo has been removed from the United States by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a Department of Justice immigration judge ordered his removal earlier this year.

Adongo, 37, a Kenyan national who became the first Kenyan to play in the NFL, was deported on June 20 after overstaying his visa and facing multiple criminal cases in Indiana following the end of his football career.

ICE Chicago announced the removal, stating that Adongo had remained in the United States after his visa expired in 2016, one year after the Colts released him. ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Douglas Thompson said, “This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he’s been removed. Those who violate immigration law are held equally accountable, including former professional athletes.”

Daniel Ogama Adongo removed after immigration ruling and criminal convictions

According to ICE, Adongo was ordered removed by a Department of Justice immigration judge on March 23. The removal order was carried out on June 20.

Federal officials said Adongo had been arrested multiple times in Indiana over the past nine years. The charges included felony intimidation, battery, and disorderly conduct. In 2020, he was convicted of criminal mischief with damage and sentenced to 364 days in jail.

ICE said Adongo’s most recent criminal charges fall under the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention without bond of undocumented immigrants convicted of certain crimes while removal proceedings continue. President Donald Trump signed the law on January 29, 2025.

In announcing the case, ICE also highlighted broader immigration enforcement efforts. The agency said nearly 70% of its arrests involve individuals charged with or convicted of crimes in the United States. Officials added that more than 3 million people have been removed from the country and stated that immigration laws apply equally regardless of a person’s public profile.

Fox News reported that Adongo could not immediately be reached for comment following his removal.

Daniel Ogama Adongo’s path from Kenyan rugby to the Indianapolis Colts

Before reaching the NFL, Adongo built a unique sporting career that began in Nairobi, Kenya. He attended Strathmore School before moving to South Africa in 2007, where he joined the Natal Sharks academy and progressed through the Under-19 and Under-21 ranks.

He made his Vodacom Cup debut for the Sharks in 2011 and later moved to New Zealand to play for Counties Manukau under former All Black Tana Umaga. In 2013, Adongo joined the Southern Kings, becoming the first Kenyan to compete in Super Rugby.

His performances attracted the attention of the Indianapolis Colts, who signed him to a two-year contract after then-general manager Ryan Grigson contacted him. At the time, Adongo said, “When everything transpired, everything happened so quickly, I took everything in and signed on the dotted line. Being the person that I am, I went with my gut feeling. If something feels right, I’m not going to doubt myself. I’m going to go for it immediately.”

Adongo made history as the first Kenyan to play in the NFL. He spent two seasons with the Colts from 2013 through 2015, appearing primarily on special teams. During his time with Indianapolis, he logged 100 special teams snaps before being released in 2015.

According to ESPN, his release came after police were called to a home he shared with a woman in suburban Indianapolis. A police report said officers responded after a friend contacted authorities following a text message from the woman requesting help. The woman later declined medical assistance and was unable to explain why she had sent the message.

After leaving the NFL, Adongo overstayed his visa in 2016. His subsequent criminal cases and immigration violations ultimately led to the March removal order and his deportation from the United States on June 20.