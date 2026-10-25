Colts DT DeForest Buckner Shares Honest Thoughts After Vikings Loss

The Indianapolis Colts suffered their third consecutive loss after falling to the Minnesota Vikings 16-10 on Sunday.

The Colts’ defense gave the team a chance to win, but the offense only mustered 10 points. QB Daniel Jones went 13-for-22 for 108 yards and 1 interception. In addition, kicker Spencer Shrader missed two field goals.

The Colts now hold a disappointing 2-5 record.

After firing their general manager, Chris Ballard, on Monday following their loss to the Titans, the Colts could look to move some of their better players ahead of the trade deadline.

DeForest Buckner Shares Honest Thoughts Amid Trade Rumors

After Indianapolis’ loss to the Vikings, Buckner addressed his frustration.

When asked for his reaction to the loss, Buckner responded, “I don’t know. How ’bout you guess. Yeah, I’m frustrated. Same thing, we lost.”

The DT shared a similar sentiment after the Colts’ embarrassing loss to the then-winless Titans.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance,” Buckner said following their Week 6 loss.

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 26: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts sacks Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Buckner is an obvious trade candidate on the Colts roster.

The DT is 32 years old and in the final year of his 2-year, $46 million contract. He would be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Through 7 games, it does not appear likely that the Colts will make the postseason either.

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after recovering a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Drawing Strong Trade Interest

Given Buckner’s obvious frustration and the Colts’ record, Indianapolis could look to trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN wrote (on Oct. 25): “One team that could decide to make a run at Colts DT DeForest Buckner is the San Francisco 49ers, a team the star defensive tackle played for from 2016 through 2019, according to league sources.

The 49ers make sense as a trade destination for Buckner. San Francisco currently holds a 6-1 record and is an early Super Bowl favorite.

“Buckner already has been paid $10 million in a roster bonus, and he is due the rest of his $13 million base salary this year. Nearly guaranteed to leave Indianapolis after the season, a decision to unload players would almost certainly include Buckner,” Schefter and Rapoport continued.

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Schefter and Rapoport also highlighted star RB Jonathan Taylor, OL Quenton Nelson, DL Grover Stewart and WR Keenan Allen as veteran players that the Colts could trade.

The two ESPN reporters wrote that the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings are all teams expected to consider trading for Taylor.