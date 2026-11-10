Here is the Colts’ Draft Pick Return After 4 Trade Deadline Deals

The Indianapolis Colts were obvious sellers during this year’s NFL trade deadline. The Colts currently own a 2-7 record and have lost their last 5 games.

Indianapolis made four total trades this year. They sent both OL Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DL DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

After losing to the Jaguars and Cowboys in consecutive weeks, the Colts made two more trades before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline.

Indianapolis traded veteran WR Keenan Allen to the 49ers and Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Colts’ Draft Pick Return After Trade Deadline

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke down the Colts’ draft-pick returns from their four combined trades.

Colts’ return for Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen:

2027 3rd + 2028 5th (SEA, Nelson)

2027 4th (SF, Buckner)

2027 4th + 5th (KC, Downs + a 2027 7th)

2027 6th (SF, Allen)

Here is an updated look at the Colts’ 2027 NFL Draft picks:

2nd round: 1 pick

3rd round: 2 picks

4th round: 3 picks

5th round: 2 picks

6th round: 1 pick

7th round: 2 picks

The Colts do not own a first-round pick for the upcoming draft after trading their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders to the New York Jets for CB Sauce Gardner last season.

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders as part of the London NFL Series 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones Among Those Not Traded

The Colts did not trade star RB Jonathan Taylor, QB Daniel Jones, and DT Grover Stewart at this year’s deadline despite interest from other teams.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline that the Colts were not going to move Taylor.

“The Colts won’t trade star RB Jonathan Taylor by today’s deadline,” Pelissero wrote. “Multiple teams offered a second-round pick and more for Taylor. But the Colts wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it. Instead, Taylor stays in Indy.”

The Minnesota Vikings were interested in Jones, but they went another route and traded a third-round pick for Raiders QB Kirk Cousins.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X: “The Vikings also inquired about Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith before striking a deal with the Raiders for Kirk Cousins. The Colts listened but did not want to move Jones, while the Jets felt Smith was too important to the team and the development of other players. The Chargers, I’m told, immediately shut down all inquiries for Herbert, who also has a no-trade clause.”

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In addition, the Colts decided to hold on to DT Grover Stewart, despite receiving a compelling offer. Stewart is set to become a free agent this offseason.

“The Colts had an offer for DT Grover Stewart last week involving a 4th-round pick and another late-round pick, but waited on it and it was ultimately pulled,” Schultz reported. “Indy keeps Stewart, who will be a free agent in March.”