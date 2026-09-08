Colts Legend Edgerrin James Shares Message About Son Jizzle

Edgerrin James is a father who cares about his son.

That’s what prompted the Indianapolis Colts Hall of Fame running back to share an intense message on his Instagram about his kid Jizzle James.

Jizzle is a 21-year old college basketball guard who has been dismissed from the team at both the University of Cincinnati and then at Charlotte.

Now, Edge is trying to help the rest of the world understand what his son might be going through.

Edgerrin James Shares Message About His Son

Edge posted on his Instagram story to reveal the struggles Jizzle is going through.

“Jizzle is dealing with substance abuse and is NOT in the right state of mind right now,” Edgerrin wrote.

He went on to share how he hopes people will look out for his son.

“If you see him, show him LOVE — but DO NOT give him money, valuables, or anything material. You’re not helping him by feeding the problem. He wants / needs for NOTHING…”

James continued:

“Give him a hug. Give him encouragement. Give him love. THAT’S IT… Be patient with him. We’re fighting for him, not against him. (100 emoji).”

Edgerrin signed off his message with a quote: “Everything’s gonna be alright.”

Edgerrin James Family

James has six children, and according to the Indianapolis Star, he spent much of their upbringing raising them as a single father.

His wife, Andia Wilson, died from leukemia.

His son Qui has a law degree from the University of the District of Columbia.

His daughter Eyahna is an R&B singer.

Jizzle, as mentioned, has played college basketball.

His son Eden played running back at Howard University.

He also has a son named Euro and a daughter named Emani.

At his Hall of Fame ceremony, Edge remarked of his kids: “Yeah, they go where I go. When I go, the crew comes with me.”

Edgerrin James Career

Edge was the No. 4 overall pick by the Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Colts. In both his first and second year, he led the NFL in rushing yards.

He then played three seasons for the Arizona Cardinals and one for the Seattle Seahawks.

James finished his career with 12,246 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns along with 433 catches for 3,364 yards and 11 TDs.

James ran for a career-high 1,709 yards in 2000. He ran for 13 touchdowns in a season three different times for the Colts.

He had three different seasons of at least 60 catches, as well, while operating in the high-powered Colts offense with Peyton Manning.

James retired after the 2009 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.