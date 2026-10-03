Colts Elevate 7-Year WR After Keenan Allen Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts picked up their first win of the season in Week 3 after beating the Houston Texans 19-17. The Colts currently hold a 1-2 record and are second in the AFC South standings.

The Colts will now face the Washington Commanders for a Week 4 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The two teams will travel across the pond and play in London, England, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST.

The Commanders also hold a 1-2 record after beating the reigning Super Bowl champions 33-30 with backup QB Marcus Mariota at the helm. Mariota will again start against the Colts with Jayden Daniels out.

Colts Announce Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Decision After Keenan Allen Injury News

The Colts received bad injury news ahead of their game in London after ruling out veteran WR Keenan Allen on Saturday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported: “Colts downgraded WR Keenan Allen to out for Sunday’s game in London against the Commanders due to his groin injury.”

Shortly after the Keenan Allen injury news, the Colts announced that they elevated 7-year WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad.

The Colts officially announced: “We have elevated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsWAS.”

Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in the Colts’ Week 3 game against the Houston Texans. He did not record a reception.

But the 29-year-old WR could have an expanded role with Alec Pierce on IR and Allen out with a groin injury.

Looking at Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine has had a solid 7-year NFL career thus far. NFL fans probably remember him best for his time with the Tennessee Titans.

The 6-foot-2-inch wideout spent the first five seasons of his career with the Titans before joining the Miami Dolphins last season.

Westbrook-Ikhine has recorded 137 receptions for 1,862 yards and 19 touchdowns throughout his 7-year career.

His most productive season came in 2024 with the Titans, where he caught 32 passes for 497 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Which Colts Can Step Up With Keenan Allen Out?

Allen, who signed a 1-year, $3.32 million contract with the Colts this offseason, has proven to be a reliable target for QB Daniel Jones.

The 14-year veteran stepped up with Alec Pierce out in their Week 3 game against the Texans. Allen recorded 6 receptions on 9 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The 34-year-old WR has 13 receptions for 100 yards through 3 games this season.

Now with Allen out, others will have to step up.

Josh Downs has become one of the Jones’ favorite downfield threats. The 4-year WR caught 5 passes for a team-high 77 yards in their win over the Texans. He also led the team in targets (11).

Second-year TE Tyler Warren is another reliable target for Jones. The 2025 first-round pick recorded a team-high 9 receptions for 55 yards against Houston. He has also caught a touchdown in 2 of the 3 games played this season.