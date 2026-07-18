Indianapolis Colts Emerge as Potential Suitor for Mike Tomlin

The Indianapolis Colts head into the upcoming 2026 NFL season facing major pressure.

Early on during the 2025 campaign, the Colts looked like one of the best teams in the league. They were starting to generate some Super Bowl hype.

Unfortunately, they fell apart in the second half of the season. Injuries played a part in their collapse, but Indianapolis ended up losing its final seven games of the year and missed the playoffs. That won’t fly in 2026.

If the Colts are unable to be a playoff caliber team this season, changes could be made. Head coach Shane Steichen is widely viewed as a hot seat candidate heading into the year.

Should things not go according to plan and Indianapolis misses the playoffs again, Steichen could be out of a job. The Colts would then need to find a replacement. An intriguing name has been brought up as a potential candidate.

Colts Linked as Potential Suitor for Mike Tomlin

Steelers Wire’s Allison Koehler took a look at four teams who could trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Tomlin. Among those teams was Indianapolis.

Here is what Koehler had to say about a potential Tomlin move for the Colts.

“The Indianapolis Colts present pressure built on expectations rather than a total teardown. Shane Steichen has shown he can design a productive offense, but the Colts have repeatedly faded late and haven’t reached the playoffs under him. His 25-26 career record leaves little cushion entering 2026,” Koehler wrote.

“For Pittsburgh, a coaching change in Indianapolis could affect the AFC wild-card picture, especially if a talented Colts roster spends the season searching for week-to-week consistency at quarterback and in close games.”

Steichen has shown some good qualities, but the NFL is all about wins and losses. So far, he has not been able to prove that he can be the long-term guy in Indianapolis.

What Would Mike Tomlin Bring to Indianapolis?

At the end of the day, Tomlin is one of the most respected head coaches in recent NFL history. He still to this date has not turned in a losing season as a coach.

Since taking over the Steelers’ head coaching job back in the 2007 season, Tomlin has compiled an impressive 193-113-2 record. He has made the playoffs in all but six of his seasons.

Bringing in a proven head coach like Tomlin would bring stability to the Colts. Granted, there are frustrations with Tomlin’s 8-12 playoff record, but he is still an elite head coach.

If Indianapolis decides to make a change, the franchise cannot afford to miss. Tomlin would be about as close to a sure thing as the Colts could find on the coaching market.

Obviously, this is just speculation for now. Tomlin hasn’t made it clear that he wants to return to coaching and Steichen could save his job with a big year in 2026. But, it’s something to keep an eye on if Indianapolis does decide to make a coaching change.