Colts Have Entered the Shedeur Sanders Trade Conversation

The Indianapolis Colts made a hefty commitment at the quarterback position during the 2026 NFL offseason. They signed Daniel Jones to a lucrative two-year deal, $88 million contract that could rise to $100 million based on incentives.

Clearly, they believe that Jones can be their long-term franchise quarterback. However, there are still questions surrounding the veteran signal caller.

Jones is coming off of a torn Achilles that he suffered late last season. He is expected to be ready to go for Week 1, but his history on the field is also a question mark. In the past, Jones has received a massive contract and then completely fallen off from a production standpoint.

While no one knows what will happen over the next couple of years with the Colts, the team has remained an option the media has viewed as a landing spot for quarterbacks.

Anthony Richardson seems likely to find his way out of Indianapolis at some point in the near future. The former No. 4 overall pick has simply been unable to put everything together with the Colts. Could the team consider pursuing another young quarterback to replace him?

Indianapolis Colts Named Possible Shedeur Sanders Destination

Rumors have started swirling about the future of Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns. Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland has reported that the Browns are having trade discussions about Sanders with other teams.

“Antennas up. I’m hearing there are talks, ongoing calls, about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo continued on, sharing more information about what he’s heard.

“The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy. That’s my opinion,” Rizzo said. “And I’m sure they’ll say, ‘What are you talking about, he’s in a quarterback battle?’ OK, OK. But I’m going to say, right now for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. I don’t. Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made. And I think it’s probably in the best interest of both parties here.”

Keeping that in mind, The Big Lead’s Mike Moraitis has named the Colts as one of the potential trade suitors for Sanders if the Browns do end up moving him.

Would Shedeur Sanders Make Sense for the Colts?

During his rookie season in Cleveland, Sanders had a lot of ups and downs. He ended up making the Pro Bowl and showed flashes of starting potential, but has a lot of questions to answer himself.

Sanders played in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 169 yards and another touchdown.

If the price tag is right, Indianapolis would be wise to look into the idea. The Colts could quickly pivot and trade Richardson away to replace the draft capital traded for Sanders.

Whether or not Chris Ballard and company would want the media storm that comes along with Sanders would be a big question. But, the talent is there for Indianapolis to take a flier on.

At the end of the day, there is no guarantee the Browns will even move Sanders. If he is placed on the block, the Colts do make sense as a team to watch.