ESPN Analyst Thinks Colts Should Draft TE

The Indianapolis Colts are in dire need of help at the tight end position. And with the 2025 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder believes the Colts could certainly use that No. 14-overall pick on one of the top two at the position.

The consensus among the draftniks is that Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland are at the top of the 2025 TE class.

Holder writes:

The Colts were among the teams that got the least production from their tight ends last season. And it’s not because they didn’t utilize the unit. “There’s no doubt,” coach Shane Steichen said, “I think you want to get your playmakers the ball. And if you’ve got a guy that can change the game [at] that position, he’ll get the ball.” Fortunately for the Colts, there are two highly sought-after tight ends predicted to be selected in the first round. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper has Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland ranked seventh and 11th, respectively, on his latest prospect rankings. The Colts are paying close attention. “Do we need a game-changer?” general manager Chris Ballard said. “Absolutely, we do.” The Colts have the 14th overall selection, which could prove problematic if enough teams are intrigued by both players. But history is on the Colts’ side: No pair of tight ends has been drafted within the first 14 selections since 1973 when USC’s Charles Young and Michigan’s Paul Seymour were picked sixth and seventh, respectively.

A broader look at the top tight ends

It’s not known who will still be there at No. 14, if the Colts decide to look at tight end with their first-round pick. But, in addition to Warren and Loveland, University of Miami TE Elijah Arroyo is also an attractive option. Pro Football Focus breaks them down as follows:

1. TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

PFF big board rank: 8 Warren is a do-everything tight end who any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn’t a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run-and-pass games. He is worthy of a first-round selection. 2. TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

PFF big board rank: 25 Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or “X” receiver. He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations. 3. TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

PFF big board rank: 56 Arroyo is a receiving tight end through and through who can lineup as a wingback and in the slot. An NFL team hoping for a consistent blocker will be disappointed, though. If given a chance to show off his all-around athleticism, he can be a contributor as a big slot type.

Goedert is also a very attractive option

It’s very possible that the Colts can’t get their impact tight end in the first round. However, there is an all-too-obvious alternative on the market, and that’s Philadelphia Eagles big man Dallas Goedert. He’s been the subject to trade rumors this offseason and it’s common knowledge in the 215 area code that he’s going to be moved.

It makes too much sense. Goedert is due for an $11.7 million cap hit for 2025 in the last year of his contract. Whether or not the Colts would extend the 30-year old would be anyone’s guess. But, he is a proven, immediate impact player at a position of dire need for the Colts. With all the success that Peyton Manning had with Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, it can be easy to forget they had another weapon in Dallas Clark for many years.

In addition, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came from the Colts. Colts head coach Shane Steichen came from the Eagles, so there is absolutely familiarity there. The communication lines should be wide open to strike a deal if the Colts can’t get help in the draft.