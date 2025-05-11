ESPN Expert Compares Colts 2nd-Round Pick to Former Bengals DE

The Indianapolis Colts are close to signing their entire 2025 draft class. With voluntary OTAs starting on May 28th, they’d like to get all of them on board before then. The lone draft pick that remains unsigned is Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says that Tuimoloau compares very well to former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Adarumo worked with Hubbard for six years.

“The Colts loaded up on defense Day 2, getting new coordinator Lou Anarumo a comfort-zone pick with second-round edge rusher JT Tuimoloau,” Fowler writes. “Anarumo had now-retired end Sam Hubbard for six seasons in Cincinnati, and Hubbard is a Tuimoloau comp I’ve heard in my talks — a big, strong, explosive guy at 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds. (Hubbard is the same height, but four pounds lighter at 265.) Tuimoloau’s 23.5 career sacks suggest he’ll aid a Colts defense that ranked 31st in pressure rate last season (26.2%).”

Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated looks a little deeper at the Hubbard comparisons.

“In six years in Cincinnati with Anarumo, Hubbard amassed 359 tackles (48 for loss), 32.5 sacks, 98 QB hits, 6 forced fumbles, 5 fumbles recovered, 1 interception, 16 pass breakups, 1 safety, and 1 defensive touchdown (2 if you count playoffs),” Arthur writes.

“Tuimoloau looks to factor into a somewhat crowded edge rotation as a rookie, although he’s expected to kick inside on some passing downs to add more juice to the pass rush. Initially, it does look tough to see him earning significant playing time due to the presence of Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, Tuimoloau was specifically drafted by the Colts for Anarumo’s system.”

Comparisons to Hubbard are very close

The measurables are strikingly similar. Tuimoloau seems to be a bit thicker than Hubbard, weighing the same, but coming in about an inch shorter than the former Bengal.

Tuimoloau:

School: Ohio State

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 265

Arm length: 33-3/4″

Hands: 10-1/2″

Four years: 45 TFL, 23.5 sacks

Hubbard:

School: Ohio State

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 265

Arm length: 33-1/8″

Hands: 10″

Three years: 30 TFL, 17.0 sacks

Fowler’s thoughts on others picks in the 2025 Colts draft class

Following his thoughts on the second round defensive end, Fowler offered his comments on other members of the Colts’ draft class, like Justin Walley and Tyler Warren.

“Third-round corner Justin Walley endeared himself to the Colts with his competitiveness. His messaging with any rep or any predraft question was basically: I don’t care who I run up against, I’m going to win,” Fowler continues.

“Walley can play inside or out but will most likely start inside.

“And this quote from an NFC exec on the Colts’ first-round pick, tight end Tyler Warren, stuck with me: “He sort of walked on water at Penn State. Like, beyond the great play, you could just tell he made that thing go and Penn State is going to miss his presence greatly.” That says a lot about the player Indianapolis has added.”