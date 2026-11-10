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ESPN Updates Jonathan Taylor Trade Status

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Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders as part of the London NFL Series 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts‘ roller coaster saga of Jonathan Taylor trade rumors has less than six hours to go.

One way or the other, by 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) on Tuesday, Taylor’s fate will be decided. That’s the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Either Taylor will be dealt to a contending team for what the Colts hope will be a high-end return of draft picks.

Or he’ll stay with the Colts, under contract through 2028, potentially a trade candidate again in the offseason but also potentially around for the long haul.

Little updates will emerge all day long, and the latest comes from ESPN.

ESPN Updates Jonathan Taylor Trade Status

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Colts’ beat writer for ESPN is Stephen Holder, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) about six hours before Tuesday’s deadline to share the latest that he knew.

Holder posted this on X:

“On the Colts + the trade deadline: At THIS moment, I believe it would take a significant shift for either Jonathan Taylor or Daniel Jones to end up being traded today. This is NOT a prediction. Things can change. But this is my understanding entering the final hours.”

From Holder’s words, the current expectation is that Taylor will not be traded.

As the well-respected beat writer points out, that could change. But for now, the Colts may be standing pat.

Why Colts Would Keep Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor running back Indianapolis Colts
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Colts 16-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The reality is that the Colts have good reason to keep Taylor.

They just signed him to a contract extension this offseason that runs through 2028. No matter what the Colts’ roster looks like in the next two years, having Taylor as an offensive foundation would be a good deal.

Sure, there will be concerns about how a running back might age, and if the Colts are mired in a quarterback slump, maybe Taylor doesn’t matter enough anyway to make a difference.

But Taylor certainly seems to like being in Indianapolis. His wife Ayanna doesn’t seem to want to go anywhere.

It wouldn’t be a shock if the Colts decided to hold onto Taylor, particularly after Holder’s latest update.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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