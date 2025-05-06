Expert Gives Indianapolis Colts an Offseason Grade

The Indianapolis Colts have faced a critical offseason. Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated has broken down and analyzed the Colts free agency and draft moves, and has given them a moderate overall grade of B-. It’s not thrilling, but it’s better than a C, right?

The Colts are coming off of an 8-9 season and, as of right now, don’t have a starting quarterback that they can hang their hat on. With the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they took Anthony Richardson, an athletic project with tremendous upside. The “upside” has been sparse to say the least, with Richardson registering a 44.7% completion rate in 2024. That is beyond unacceptable for a starter. Their other option is Daniel Jones, who they acquired in the offseason. This is not a good situation at the most important position on the team.

That is probably their biggest obstacle, but Verderame looks deeper at the current roster.

Vanderame’s Offseason Grade: B-

While the Colts didn’t make any huge splashes in free agency (that could be a good thing), they also didn’t suffer any major losses. Verderame writes:

Key additions: S Cam Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Tyler Warren, QB Daniel Jones, RB Khalil Herbert Key losses: G Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, K Matt Gay, edge Dayo Odeyingbo, QB Joe Flacco The Colts improved in a litany of areas, but will those moves matter with the situation at quarterback? Indianapolis did a nice job in the secondary, adding veteran safety Cam Bynum and corner Charvarius Ward in free agency. The Colts also brought in an excellent defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, who came over from the Cincinnati Bengals. Look for the defense to be much-improved, and it’ll need to be with expected issues on the other side of the ball. Indianapolis needs to figure things out under center, with both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones competing for the starting job. Both struggled last season, combining to throw for 16 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Bringing in first-round tight end Tyler Warren helps, but how much? The line in front of whoever wins that competition is also worse after general manager Chris Ballard lost center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

CBS Sports notes things can change quickly for the Colts

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports offers his take on the Colts all-too-important quarterback situation between Richardson and Jones. Heck, Riley Leonard could even enter the picture at some point for all anyone knows.

“In 2024, the electric but banged-up Richardson was just entering his second season as the Colts’ former No. 4 overall draft pick,” Benjamin writes. “All of a sudden he might not even be guaranteed a real job as Shane Steichen’s quarterback, with Jones leaving the Giants — and a short stint as a Minnesota Vikings reserve — to compete for the top spot this summer. It’s not inconceivable that Jones will win out due primarily to availability.”

Most Colts fans would probably agree that none of these options are desirable. But, there is always reason for hope.

As Benjamin notes, “things change quickly in this league.”