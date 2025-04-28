Experts Weigh in on Colts 2025 Full Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are getting solid grades from the experts following the 2025 NFL Draft. Nothing glowing, but no one is ripping them either, which is always nice.

Many thought they were very fortunate that Penn St. tight end Tyler Warren slipped to them in the first round at No. 14 and they are probably right. There were many draftniks who thought he’d never make it past the New York Jets at No. 7. So, it seems they did well to start.

The full Colts draft class

Here is the Colts entire class:

First round, No. 14 overall (The pick: Penn State TE Tyler Warren)

Second round, No. 45 overall (The pick: Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau)

Third round, No. 80 overall (The pick: Minnesota CB Justin Walley)

Fourth round, No. 127 overall (The pick: Iowa State OT Jalen Travis)

Fifth round, No. 151 overall (The pick: Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens)

Sixth round, No. 189 overall (The pick: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard)

Sixth round, No. 190 overall (The pick: Alabama DT Tim Smith)

Seventh round, No. 232 overall (The pick: Wisconsin LB Hunter Wohler)

What the experts are saying about the Colts draft

The experts’ opinions are in and it seems like they can all agree that Warren was a steal in the first round. If he’s half the guy that these analysts think he’ll be, he’ll be a heck of a player.