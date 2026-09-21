How Colts’ Josh Downs is Related to Cowboys’ Caleb Downs

Some families are just made for football.

That’s the case for the Downs family. Josh Downs is slowly growing into a well-known name as the slot receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. Caleb Downs was a college star at Ohio State before being a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Now whenever they play, more and more football fans wonder the same thing:

Just how are these guys related?

Is Josh Downs Related To Caleb Downs?

Yes, the two players with the last name Downs in the NFL are related.

The 2026 NFL season is their first both in the league at the same time, since Caleb is a rookie.

How Are Josh Downs And Caleb Downs Related?

The duo is family in a very strong way — they’re brothers.

They actually have a podcast together which is called Downs 2 Business.

They’ve taken slightly different paths to the NFL.

Josh went to the University of North Carolina, where as an undersized receiver it wasn’t a sure thing he’d make it in the NFL.

Caleb went first to Alabama before transferring to Ohio State. He was the rare safety who was a surefire first-round pick because of how much of a game changer he’s believed to be.

Josh, Caleb Downs’ Dad and Uncle

The Downs brothers are the son of Gary Downs, who played running back in the NFL.

Gary was originally a third-round pick out of North Carolina State by the New York Giants in 1994.

He played two seasons for the Giants, one for the Broncos and then three for the Falcons.

Gary Downs’ best NFL season came in 1996 when he ran for 94 yards for the Giants.

The Downs brothers also have an NFL uncle, Dre Bly.

Bly was a second-round pick by the Rams in 1999 out of North Carolina. The defensive back went on to make the Pro Bowl twice and win a Super Bowl.

Downs Brothers Differences

Josh Downs is the older brother, at 25 as of August 2026, but he’s also smaller, measuring in at just 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds.

His brother Caleb will turn 22 in December and measures at 6-feet tall and 206 pounds.

If Josh had Caleb’s physique, he might be an even more dangerous receiver — or it’d totally change how he plays in a negative way.

You can never know for sure, but what’s clear is that both Downs brothers have done immense things with their talents. You don’t get to the NFL without working hard and seeking big goals, and they got the chance to grow toward this side-by-side while also having a dad and uncle who had been there before.