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How Colts’ Sauce Gardner Faces ‘Impossible Standard’ After Trade

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Sauce Gardner chats with Patrick Mahomes.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 20: Sauce Gardner #1 of the Indianapolis Colts speaks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

From the moment Sauce Gardner joined the Indianapolis Colts, expectations were going to be sky high.

The Colts traded two first-round picks to get Gardner midway through the 2025 season from the New York Jets.

At the time, the Colts were taking a big swing. They’d had a brilliant start to the season and wanted to add a star defensive player to change the level of their secondary.

But then the Colts collapsed down the stretch, and now they’re off to a 1-2 start to 2026.

With that has come plenty of fan criticism on social media of the Gardner trade.

It creates a tough standard for Gardner to ever meet.

Sauce Gardner’s ‘Impossible Standard’

The problem for Sauce is that no matter what he does, it’ll be tough to fully live up to the trade. It was such a high cost.

“The problem (with) the Sauce discourse is he’s being asked to reach an impossible standard,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote Monday afternoon on X. “For anyone who sees it as a bad trade, he can never live up the billing. All he can do is play well, and he is.”

That was in response to this post, which echoes a lot of the common ideas in Indy’s fanbase:

It’s not Gardner’s fault that the Colts decided to make such a big deal, or that the Jets accepted.

Gardner can simply keep taking the field and playing to the best of his ability.

If anyone were to be at fault for something like this, it wouldn’t be Sauce — it’d be the front office.

Sauce Gardner’s Other Problem

The other dilemma in gauging Sauce’s impact for the Colts is that he’s a shutdown cornerback.

That means that if you go a whole game without seeing Gardner involved in a play or hearing his name on the broadcast, it probably means he’s doing his job.

Quarterbacks will often throw Gardner’s way only a couple of times a game. His job is to entirely lock down one portion of the field, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

It just doesn’t lead to the kind of splash plays that are easy for fans to notice and appreciate.

Gardner is more like a quality offensive lineman, a guy who you probably don’t think about all that much unless he messes up.

And at the moment, Gardner doesn’t mess up. He’s too good.

He’s pretty much exactly the player the Colts hoped they were getting. Was that worth two first-round picks? That’s not Gardner’s determination to make.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Colts’ Sauce Gardner Faces ‘Impossible Standard’ After Trade

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