How Keenan Allen Is Still Playing Today For Colts With Suspension Pending

Keenan Allen may have to miss time at some point in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts due to a suspension.

That hasn’t arrived yet, though. He’s still slated to play on Sunday in Week 3 when the Colts take on the Houston Texans in a key AFC South Division clash.

Allen could have a more important role, too — Alec Pierce was placed on Injured Reserve with a heel injury.

Without Pierce, the top-two WRs in Indy appear to be Allen and Josh Downs.

The Colts also signed Darius Slayton, who could work into that level of importance, but it’s not clear what Slayton’s role will be in the early going.

So for now, the Colts will keep trotting Allen out there.

Is Keenan Allen Playing or Suspended?

Allen is playing in Week 3, but a suspension is still a possibility.

The NFL hasn’t yet handed down a punishment.