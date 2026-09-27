How Keenan Allen Is Still Playing Today For Colts With Suspension Pending

That hasn’t arrived yet, though. He’s still slated to play on Sunday in Week 3 when the Colts take on the Houston Texans in a key AFC South Division clash.
Allen could have a more important role, too — Alec Pierce was placed on Injured Reserve with a heel injury.
Without Pierce, the top-two WRs in Indy appear to be Allen and Josh Downs.
The Colts also signed Darius Slayton, who could work into that level of importance, but it’s not clear what Slayton’s role will be in the early going.
So for now, the Colts will keep trotting Allen out there.
Allen is playing in Week 3, but a suspension is still a possibility.
Keenan Allen Suspension Details
Allen is facing a “minimum three-game suspension,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter before Week 2.
The wideout has been formally charged with two misdemeanor offenses due to a drunk driving arrest in Indianapolis.
“Three-game suspensions are mandated by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, which also stipulates that suspensions could be longer if a player is intoxicated at higher levels,” Schefter writes. “Police officers on the scene the morning Allen was arrested said they received a .224 blood-alcohol level reading from the veteran wide receiver — three times the legal limit, meaning the league could decide to increase the three-game ban that he already is facing.”
Schefter provided more details about the case as well:
“According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Allen’s blood-alcohol level triggered a more serious Class A misdemeanor charge, per Indiana law. An Indianapolis police sergeant encountered Allen at 1 a.m. after conducting a traffic investigation. Allen, according to the police report, was parked in a no-parking zone, prompting the officer to address the situation. The officer stated he smelled a strong odor of alcohol when he went to speak to Allen.”
Why is Keenan Allen Still Playing?
The NFL generally waits to act on a suspension until the legal proceedings have played out, and that appears to be what they’re doing here with Allen.
“Allen is not expected to miss playing time while the case proceeds through the courts,” Schefter writes. “Coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that the Colts are allowing the legal process to play out. The NFL is expected to wait for Allen’s legal case to conclude before it proceeds with any potential discipline. The next event on the docket in the case, an attorney conference, is scheduled for Oct. 26.”
The Colts signed the 34-year old Allen to a one-year deal in August. He had spent all but one season of his NFL career with the Chargers
, as well as a single season with the Chicago Bears.
How Keenan Allen Is Still Playing Today For Colts With Suspension Pending