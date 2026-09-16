‘I’ve Got a Headache’: Charvarius Ward’s Chilling Postgame Quote Raises Retirement Questions

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward is no stranger to either field time or game reps. With 5,828 to his credit, the nine-year veteran, in his second season in Indianapolis, understands the game. Yet, after playing 65 snaps in an 18-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the former Pro Bowl feels a bit different. With concussion issues now part of Ward’s new normal, the defender took to wearing a Guardian Cap. Ward discussed his current physical state, which is a cause for concern, as relayed to Larry Brown Sports’ Renzo Salao.

“I don’t know if it made a difference or not. I’ve got a headache right now. I don’t think it’s a concussion, but it is what it is. It’s just football, man. You’re going to get dinged up. You’re going to get knocked around. Football’s a dangerous game. Whatever comes with it, comes with it. I know what I signed up for.”

Out of sheer precaution. The pride of McComb, Miss., wore the cap in hopes of limiting the chances of sustaining another concussion. To this point, Ward knows of three such injuries.

Charvarius Ward, who almost retired due to suffering three concussions in 2025, said he had a headache even after wearing a guardian cap in Week 1: “I don’t know if it made a difference or not. I have a headache right now. I don’t think it’s a concussion, but it is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/31FBSa87S9 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 15, 2026

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First Game Under the Cap

Ward took the field against Baltimore and allowed Ravens wideouts to catch just 40% of targets aimed at him. Additionally, he recorded two tackles. While not eye-popping, the event ran well enough, while the rest of the Colts’ defense fell apart in the process. Indianapolis needs a veteran corner opposite Sauce Gardner, who teams would normally avoid if his surrounding cast isn’t strong. Instead, Ward played well during the snap. Still, the questions remain about his future.

#Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. on wearing a Guardian Cap: “I was scared to get to get knocked again for real. So I just put a Guardian Cap on. I warmed up with it, and it felt good … I just kept it on all game. So I might as well keep it for the season. It’s not gonna hurt me.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 14, 2026

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Concussion History

Last season appears to be the darkest of Ward’s career. First, he competed in just seven games, starting all of them. However, suffering three concussions in a single season is the reddest of flags and elevates the cause for concern. Last October, Ward even suffered a concussion colliding in warmups with a Colts’ tight end.

#Colts CB Charvarius Ward and TE Drew Ogletree accidentally ran into each other during pregame warmups, per the Fox broadcast. Ward sustained a concussion and was ruled out. Here’s the replay. pic.twitter.com/FnDIruRDTL — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 12, 2025

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At the cleanout after the 2025 campaign, the Super Bowl champion discussed family input regarding his health struggles. James Boyd of The Athletic has extensively covered Ward’s concussion issues.

“My daddy told me to retire, but I don’t think I’m going to. I just have to see how I feel this offseason. I know going into next season, if I do come back and play again, if I get one more, I’ll for sure probably retire…”

Whether his current headache is due to concussions or just a regular pain remains to be seen. Yet, the 30-year-old looks forward.

“With the brain injuries, you don’t really see it until you get older sometimes… The more I beat my brain up, the more it’ll affect me as I get older. So, I’ve got a lot of life to live out of football. I’ve got to think about my family and kids, too.”

If Ward is healthy, he does give the Colts another playmaker in the secondary. Pre-concussion, in 2023, he picked off five passes and led the NFL with 23 passes defensed.

Reality

Guardian caps limit the force on the brain. However, it does not stop it completely. Under those circumstances, players still need to exercise caution. When you have one concussion, you become susceptible to suffering more down the road. Subsequently, Ward needs to take time to weigh his desire to play for the Colts and the potential medical risks.