NFL Expert Thinks Colts Should Target Bengals Linebacker

The Indianapolis Colts could use some help on defense even after the 2025 NFL Draft and the main free-agency period. On defense, they drafted Ohio State defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau, Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley, Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith and Wisconsin linebacker Hunter Wohler. They also signed cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Cam Bynum and inside linebacker Neville Gallimore in free agency.

Those are potentially really nice additions, but the Colts are still very thin at linebacker. And, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus thinks the Colts should be eyeing guys like Cincinnati Bengals‘ linebacker Germaine Pratt.

“Outside of Zaire Franklin, the Colts have very little starting experience in their linebacking corps,” Cameron writes. “New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could target the captain of his former defense in Cincinnati, Germaine Pratt.”

Why should the Colts go after Pratt?

Pratt is entering the final year of a three-year, $20,250,000 contract that he signed in 2023. In February, ESPN reported that Pratt had requested a trade out of town. He’s still on the Bengals’ roster so that obviously hasn’t happened.

The Colts could really use his services, but would they offer the Bengals something in trade to ensure that they get him? Or should they wait and see if the Bengals release him? If you look at the numbers and owner Mike Brown’s history of being cheap, the latter seems like a more likely option, especially when he hasn’t been moved yet. If the Bengals release Pratt outright as opposed to trading him, they will take a $2.3 million dead money cap hit. They will also gain $5.6 million in cap savings. Sounds like music to the Brown family’s ears (And yes, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn seems to have inherited her dad’s money habits).

Cameron thinks that the Colts could get Pratt for very little resources.

“The veteran linebacker is technically still under contract, but the writing is on the wall that he will be cut or traded this summer,” Cameron continues. “The price to trade for Pratt would likely be minimal, or the Colts could take their chances following his release. While Pratt’s modest grading profile (60.5 PFF overall grade in 2024) doesn’t excite, his knowledge of Anarumo’s scheme should.”

Pratt has been a bit disappointing in Cincy

First and foremost, Pratt has been very durable for the Bengals. In the first two seasons of his current contract, he’s played in all 17 games each year. That alone is impressive for a thumper position.

However, his overall performance hasn’t produced many splash plays. In the past two years, he’s had four interceptions, which isn’t bad necessarily. He also has four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, but has just two sacks. That’s not great, but is that worth keeping him around at a $5.3 million salary this year? Given the fact that the Bengals aren’t really in position to punish their defense any more than they already have, as long as he’s not causing locker room problems, they should just keep him.

Plus, the Bengals have an estimated $53 million in cap room for 2025. Not only would it not be a blip on the radar to keep him, but they would even still have plenty of room to get Trey Hendrickson signed (not looking good) if they choose to do so.