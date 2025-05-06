Early Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart Analysis

The Indianapolis Colts will be starting their first rookie camps on Friday from May 9-11. There isn’t much to be gleaned from these camps as it’s shorts and shells for the most part, but it’s good fodder for fan and media discussion, and an opportunity for players to meet other rookies and maybe learn their way around the facility. One would guess that assigned parking spots aren’t being handed out at this point.

But, it’s not too early to get a rough depth chart of the 90-man roster as we watch it slowly melt away to the final 53 at the beginning of September. Even then, nothing is written in stone as there will still be a slew of roster moves made as NFL teams make their cuts.

93.5/107/5 The Fan has posted an early depth chart.

Depth Charts

OFFENSE:

Quarterbacks: Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Jason Bean, Riley Leonard* Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, Khalil Herbert, DJ Giddens*, Tyler Goodson, Salvon Ahmed, Ulysses Bentley* Wide Receivers: Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, D.J. Montgomery, Ajou Ajou, Landon Parker* Wide Receivers: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Tyler Kahmann*, Blayne Taylor* Wide Receivers: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen* Tight Ends: Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Albert Okwuegbunam Tight Ends: Tyler Warren*, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon Left Tackle: Bernhard Raimann, Luke Tenuta, Jack Wilson, Marshall Foerner* Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Atonio Mafi Center: Tanor Bortolini, Danny Pinter, Wesley French Right Guard: Matt Goncalves, Dalton Tucker, Josh Sills Right Tackle: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Jalen Travis*

DEFENSE:

Defensive End: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau*, Durell Nchami, Defensive End: Samson Ebukam, Laiatu Latu, Isaiah Land, Desmond Little* Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Tim Smith*,Pheldarius Payne, Devonta Davis* Defensive Tackle: Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, Joe Evans* WILL: Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajake, Jacob Phillips, Hunter Wohler* MIKE: Zaire Franklin, Liam Anderson SAM: Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, Solomon DeShields* Cornerback: Charvarius Ward, David Long Jr., Alex Johnson, Johnathan Edwards* Cornerback: Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Justin Walley* Nickel: Kenny Moore II, Samuel Womack III, Corey Balentine Free Safety: Cam Bynum, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington* Strong Safety: Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Marcel Dabo

Depth chart analysis

Again, it’s very early, but Kevin Bowen of the fan takes a deeper look into what this chart means for the Colts heading into the 2025 season:

OFFENSIVE NOTES:

-The starting battle is obvious, but don’t sleep on that 3rd QB competition between Riley Leonard and Jason Bean. You are one starting QB injury away from that 3rd QB being the backup. -Running back reps need to be firmed up, with a couple new faces in that room. -I don’t know if there’s much playing time debate at wide receiver. A big second year jump from AD Mitchell could impact that thought. -Tyler Warren is going to play, and play, a lot. -When you look at the offensive line, the depth at tackle remains a question, especially if Matt Goncalves is going to drill much more at guard (starting right guard?) this offseason. Overall, the depth along the offensive line could use reinforcements. Expect Jalen Travis to battle Blake Freeland for that swing tackle.

DEFNSIVE NOTES:

-Outside of DeForest Buckner and Grover Steweart, I’d say a ton of playing time is left be decided along the defensive line. That’s mostly at defensive end (starter and backups) and the depth at defensive tackle. -When you look at that linebacker depth chart, the indispensability of Zaire Franklin hits you pretty quickly. Surprisingly, the Colts didn’t add at linebacker in the draft until Round 7, and that’s a position switch for Wisconsin’s Hunter Wohler. Jaylon Carlies, who will miss time this offseason due to shoulder surgery, is expected to have a major role. -At cornerback, how open of a competition will it be for Jaylon Jones to retain his starting job? Could third-round pick Justin Walley be a Day 1 option? Will JuJu Brents find some health in his 3rd NFL season? -Numbers at safety could use bolstering, particularly depth wise.

This sounds very similar to what we’ve been hearing. The starting quarterback is a toss up between two guys that aren’t thrilling to most people. Tyler Warren is really talented and will get used a lot. There are a lot of question marks all over the rest of the roster. It’s early, but never too early to speculate about what could be.

The Colts first offseason OTA’s will start on May 28th.