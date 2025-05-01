Colts Receive High Draft Praise, May Have Gotten Major Steal

Hooray for more Indianapolis Colts draft grades! There are a myriad of voices and opinions in the NFL universe that want to chime in to offer their take on individual teams’ drafts. And, while no one knows whether any of these draft picks (for any team) can play as we sit here just one week after the draft, it’s still nice to see your team get good grades. It’s definitely better than getting bad ones.

With the 2025 NFL Draft already in the books, let’s take a look at who the Colts selected.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (14): TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

2 (45): ED JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

3 (80): CB Justin Walley, Minnesota

4 (127): T Jalen Travis, Iowa State

5 (151): RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State

6 (189): QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

6 (190): DI Tim Smith, Alabama

7 (232): S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

PFF’s breakdown

Mason Cameron takes a deep dive into the Colts’ draft, where he notes that quarterback (if he beats out Daniel Jones) Anthony Richardson should have a great additional weapon in Penn State tight end – and first-round draft pick – Tyler Warren.

A strong, dynamic playmaker at tight end in Round 1: Tyler Warren is everything NFL offenses look for at tight end: a do-it-all player with day-one impact in the run and pass games. The Penn State standout earned an impressive 93.4 PFF receiving grade this past season with incredible efficiency, having averaged 2.78 yards per route run (97th percentile). Anthony Richardson now has a full complement of playmakers to roll with into the 2025 campaign. Upgrading the defensive front in Round 2: After losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, the Colts had a void to fill off the edge. JT Tuimoloau profiles as a high-floor defender with strong leg drive and a fearless approach to playing the run. His 87.3 PFF run-defense grade will fit in well with a Colts defense that produced the third-highest team run-defense grade (75.8) in the NFL last season. Rookie to watch: S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin Wohler’s senior season wasn’t as good as his junior year, but he’s still an interesting box safety prospect. He has an elite 90.0 coverage grade since 2023 and is a very strong tackler for the position, though he has just average athletic tools. If Wohler can make an impact on special teams, he can catch on with this Colts roster as a backup strong safety. Position/role battle to watch: EDGE JT Tuimoloau vs. EDGE Laiatu Latu Although the Colts spent a first-round selection on Latu just a year ago, his rookie campaign left something to be desired, operating primarily as a boost to the pass-rush rotation. Deficiencies against the run (62.3 PFF run-defense grade) clouded Latu’s first season, and the selection of Tuimoloau looks to right that issue. Given Tuimoloau’s 87.3 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile), he can find his way onto the field with an early-down role and form a complementary pairing with Latu being let loose on passing downs. Draft grade: B+

D.J. Giddens could be a steal

Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team thinks the Colts could have gotten a big steal in the fifth round when they took Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens.

“The Colts had a big hole behind Jonathan Taylor on the depth chart and desperately needed a better No. 2 running back,” Mosher writes. “They found one in the middle of Round 5, selecting DJ Giddens at No. 151. Chris Ballard loves athleticism, and Giddens has it, running a 4.43 40-yard dash at 213 pounds.

“Giddens averaged 5.97 yards per carry on 517 carries at Kansas State and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection during the 2024 season after rushing for 1,343 yards. He doesn’t always play up to his 4.43 speed, but he is a shifty running back with the traits to be a starter at the next level.

“He’ll be given the chance to back up Taylor and could be a great spot starter when needed. The Colts stole a quality running back in the middle part of Day 3. Don’t be surprised if he finds his way onto the field as a rookie and puts up quality numbers in Shane Stechien’s offense.”