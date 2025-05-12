Indianapolis Colts Linked to Multiple High-Profile Players in Trade

Despite what many experts consider a solid draft by the Indianapolis Colts, they still have some holes to fill. It would be extremely rare for a team to go from 8-9 to Super Bowl contender based on one draft class after all.

So, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report made a list of players that could potentially be traded before the season and the Colts have been linked to several of them. Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and linebacker Germaine Pratt, and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins were all linked to the Colts as potential landing spots.

Joe Flacco

Flacco played for the Colts in 2024 and went 2-4 while passing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Browns currently have five quarterbacks in their room (including DeShaun Watson). They drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds respectively while adding Kenny Pickett in a trade from the Eagles. Their cup overfloweth with arms.

“Flacco did help Cleveland reach the playoffs two years ago after taking over in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury,” Knox writes. “However, he’s 40 years old, and the Browns probably aren’t keeping four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster.

“The Indianapolis Colts could look to bring back Flacco—who made six starts in Indy last season—if their quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones underwhelms.”

Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson might have more rumors surrounding him than just about anyone else in this NFL offseason. Will he play under his current contract (doesn’t look like it)? Will he get an extension? Will he be traded?

If he’s traded, Knox lists the Colts as a possible landing spot.

“If their stance changes, Hendrickson should shoot toward the top of most teams’ trade boards,” Knox writes. “Teams that should already be interested in adding him include the Detroit Lions, who still need a No. 2 pass-rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

“The Indianapolis Colts should also be interested, as they now employ former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in the same capacity.”

Germaine Pratt

Add linebacker to the list of positions the Colts still need. Pratt could be traded, but the Colts may also wait to see if he’s released.

“Pratt should interest just about any team in need of a quality off-ball linebacker,” Knox writes. “The Bengals defensive tallied 143 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2024, and he has played at least 15 games in all six of his NFL campaigns.

“The Colts, who employ former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, should consider bringing Pratt into the fold. Indy ranked 29th in total defense last season, and Pratt “was close” to Anarumo, according to Rapoport.”

Kirk Cousins

If Hendrickson has the most rumors surrounding him this offseason, Cousins is probably a close second. The Falcons were unable to unload him over draft weekend and have said they are comfortable carrying him as their No. 2 into the season. No one really believes that.

“Atlanta would have to convince Cousins to waive his no-trade clause, but he might only do so for a team that would give him a real opportunity to start in 2025” Knox writes. “After the draft, there aren’t many obvious destinations for him.

“The Colts and Steelers are currently the two most logical trade candidates since neither added a quarterback in the draft before Day 3. Indy could turn to Cousins if the Daniel Jones/Anthony Richardson QB competition goes awry. The Steelers will probably turn to Cousins if Aaron Rodgers decides not to play this season.”

The Colts can certainly be linked to any of these players, but they certainly wouldn’t acquire all of them (if any). Flacco and Cousins seem to be the most likely to land in Indianapolis depending on how Richardson and Jones look in practices.