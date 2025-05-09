Colts Sign 7 of 8 Draft Picks, Warren Wears Surprising Number

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team now has signed seven of its eight draft picks. In addition, the Colts also revealed the jersey numbers for their rookies.

The Colts draft picks that are signed (J.T. Tuimoloau, defensive end from Ohio St. is still unsigned):

-Tight End, Tyler Warren, Penn St.

=Cornerback, Justin Walley, University of Minnesota

-Offensive Tackle, Jalen Travis, Iowa St.

-Running Back, D.J. Giddens, Kansas St.

-Quarterback, Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

-Interior Defensive Line, Tim Smith, Alabama

-Linebacker, Hunter Wohler, University of Wisconsin

Contract Details

As of right now, the only available contract details are for Warren, who signed a four-year rookie contract worth $20.96 million and is fully guaranteed. The $11.88 million signing bonus is included in that guaranteed money.

As for Tuimoloau, Paul Bretl from Colts Wire says not to worry, this happens lot with second rounders.

“Oftentimes, it can be common for second-round draft picks, in particular, to take a bit longer than players selected in other rounds to come to contractual agreements,” Bretl writes. “More often than not, there is more negotiating that takes place at this stage of the draft when it comes to guarantees.”

Rookie jersey numbers

The Colts also announced the new draft class’s jersey numbers for 2025.

-Tyler Warren: 84

-J.T. Tuimoloau: 91

-Justin Walley: 27

-Jalen Travis: 75

-D.J. Giddens: 21

-Riley Leonard: 15

-Tim Smith: 93

-Hunter Wohler: 30

No. 84 for Warren? What gives? He wore the number all through high school and in college, and with the comparisons to former Colts tight end Dallas Clark, shouldn’t he wear it? He could, but he didn’t avoid it because Clark’s numer is retired or anything.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star explains that it’s already taken.

“But No. 44 is not available for the first-round pick in Indianapolis. Pro Bowl middle linebacker Zaire Franklin, a team captain, has worn No. 44 in all seven of his seasons with the Colts,” Erickson writes.

Warren was asked about getting that jersey number.

“I haven’t really looked into it too much yet,” Warren said. “I’ll have to look into that and see what will happen.”

“Legendary Colts tight end Dallas Clark wore the number for nine seasons in Indianapolis, catching 427 passes for 4,887 yards and 46 touchdowns as one of Peyton Manning’s primary targets during the franchise’s Super Bowl era, and a lot of fans in Indianapolis had to be having flashbacks to Clark while watching Warren’s Penn State highlights on draft night,” Erickson continued.

“I remember growing up, that was a name you’d always hear when he was here with Peyton Manning and they were playing good football,” Warren said. “I think it’s cool to be compared to a player like that, but obviously, everybody’s their own player, so I’m going to try to be the best version of me.”

Credit to Warren for not ruffling feathers. He could always ask and maybe even offer something in return for the number, but it might not be worth it to him.