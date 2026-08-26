Colts Get Tyler Warren Injury News Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the final stretch of the preseason. Saturday’s home finale against the Detroit Lions will be the last chance for players to make their case before roster cuts. The regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is weeks away.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that the majority of the first-team unit will get a short run on Saturday, limited to roughly two series. It will be a controlled look before September arrives.

Not everyone will be available for it. One of the team’s brightest talents is being handled with caution.

Steichen Comments on Warren

Tyler Warren picked up a groin injury last week and has been limited since. The tight end may not practice at all over the coming days as the Colts focus on making sure he is available when the regular season begins.

“We’re gonna be pretty smart with Tyler this week,” Steichen said.

Warren is also unlikely to take the field Saturday against Detroit. Steichen grouped him with Alec Pierce among the players who are not expected to be involved in the preseason finale. The reasoning is simple. There is nothing to gain from pushing a key player in a game that carries no consequence.

Warren was one of the Colts’ bright spots last season. The priority is having him healthy and ready for the opener against Baltimore, not testing the groin in an exhibition.

Richardson Gets the Nod Against Detroit

The backup quarterback competition behind Daniel Jones reaches its final audition on Saturday. Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson will start against the Lions and handle the first quarter. Riley Leonard takes over for the second quarter. Easton Stick plays the entire second half.

Jones will not be involved. Neither will Jonathan Taylor.

Through two preseason games, Richardson has been the more explosive option. He has completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 169 yards and added 69 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown. Leonard has attempted more throws but connected at a lower rate, finishing with 151 yards through the air. Both have been picked off once.

Steichen has acknowledged that neither quarterback has been consistent enough to make the decision obvious. Saturday’s game represents the last opportunity for either player to separate himself before the roster is finalized.

Final Word for the Colts

The Colts are balancing health and evaluation at the same time. Warren’s groin is being managed carefully.

Saturday’s preseason finale against the Lions will answer a different question. Richardson gets another chance to make his case in the backup race. The regular season is closing in.

The decisions that shape this roster are about to be made.