Colts Get Concerning News Ahead of Season Opener

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with one significant question mark still unresolved. Rookie safety AJ Haulcy‘s status for the season opener remains up in the air as of this week.

Haulcy’s Path to a Starting Role Complicated by Injury

Haulcy has been sidelined the past two weeks with an ankle injury, and head coach Shane Steichen made clear the team plans to monitor his progress throughout the week before making a final call, according to The Athletic’s James Boyd.

“Yeah, he’s still working it, but we’ll see how this week goes,” Steichen said.

The timing is unfortunate given how well Haulcy’s summer had gone up to that point. The third-round pick out of LSU spent the offseason and training camp competing for the strong safety role alongside Cam Bynum, and he’d emerged as the front-runner after fellow rookie Hunter Wohler was slowed by a hamstring issue of his own. Haulcy’s ball skills and versatility made him a natural fit for the role before the ankle injury interrupted his momentum.

Indianapolis will get its first official injury report of the week Wednesday, which should offer a clearer picture of where Haulcy actually stands heading into Sunday.

What Happens if Haulcy Can’t Go

If Haulcy isn’t ready for Week 1, the Colts have a reasonable fallback option in Wohler. Indianapolis was high on Wohler entering his rookie season before a Lisfranc injury in the preseason limited his opportunities. Still, he’s expected to see real snaps as a box safety regardless of Haulcy’s status. That depth gives defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo a workable plan even if his top rookie safety starts the year sidelined.

Haulcy’s situation is just one of several injury storylines Indianapolis has navigated this summer. Wide receiver Alec Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million deal this offseason. He’s also spent much of camp working back from ankle and heel surgery. His outlook now looks considerably more promising heading into Week 1 than Haulcy’s does.

Final Word for the Colts

Wednesday’s injury report will go a long way toward settling whether Haulcy suits up against Baltimore. Either way, Indianapolis has options in place to avoid a major setback at strong safety.

For a defense counting on its young talent to make an early impact, getting clarity this week matters just as much as the health update itself.