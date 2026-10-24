Colts Land Insider Update on Potential NFL Trade Deadline Plans

The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 7 at 2-4 and second in the AFC South, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars by two games after a home loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard on Oct. 19, leaving interim general manager Ed Dodds and coach Shane Steichen to navigate the stretch run.

The franchise lacks a first-round pick in the 2027 draft after last year’s deadline deal that sent picks and a receiver to the New York Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner. That missing asset has drawn attention from around the league as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches.

League sources indicate the Colts are not rushing into major moves. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the prevailing view among executives.

“Many in league getting impression Colts will wait 1-2 weeks before determining trade course,” Fowler reported. “Rallying off a few wins could change perspective. But… they need picks, too.”

Irsay-Gordon has described the Ballard decision as deliberate and said the team’s goals for the season remain unchanged. The Colts face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday, then travel to Jacksonville on Nov. 1 before hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 8.

Outlook for the Colts’ Next Three Games

The schedule offers little margin for error. Minnesota sits at 5-0, and Jacksonville holds the division lead at 4-2.

A pair of wins would leave Indianapolis at 4-4 with the Cowboys game still ahead of the deadline, keeping a Wild Card path open in a conference where several teams sit at four wins. Two losses, however, would drop the Colts to 2-6 and make a seller approach more likely, according to multiple reports.

The AFC South remains competitive. Houston is also 2-4, while Tennessee is 1-5. Indianapolis ranks 14th in scoring at 24.0 points per game but 27th in points allowed at 27.3, numbers that reflect both offensive inconsistency and defensive shortcomings through six games.

Potential Colts Trade Assets and League Interest

If the Colts choose to sell, no player is expected to be off-limits, according to reporting from Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. The team has already received strong interest in left guard Quenton Nelson, 30, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, 32. Both are in the final year of their contracts, a profile that typically attracts contenders seeking short-term help without long-term commitments.

Nelson, a six-time All-Pro, continues to grade among the top guards in the league. Buckner remains a productive interior rusher in the last season of a two-year extension.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, who signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August, has also drawn inquiries. The Colts have paid less than $18 million of that deal, which could create cash and cap flexibility in a trade.

Wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, both heading toward free agency, represent additional candidates for deals that would return Day 2 or Day 3 picks rather than relying on compensatory selections in 2028. The Colts’ current draft capital is limited, and any sales would aim to restock future classes.

Dodds and Irsay-Gordon still have time to evaluate the results of the next three games before committing to a full fire sale or a more modest approach.

A late-season turnaround could keep the roster intact for a playoff push, while continued struggles would align with the view held by many around the league that Indianapolis is open for business by early November.