Is Jayden Daniels Playing This Week? QB Injury News Impacts Colts-Commanders in London

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders both know what it feels like to start the season 0-2.

They also both know how relieving a win in their third game feels.

Now, they meet each other in London. The game will start in the afternoon there, but it’ll be some Sunday morning viewing back stateside as the Colts and Commanders each take their 1-2 records into a crucial game for both teams.

A 2-2 record sure looks, sounds and feels a lot better than a 1-3 mark.

The matchup itself could depend on one big injury: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

Two weeks ago, Daniels injured his left elbow, the same area he hurt last year, too.

He had to sit out Week 3, and it was veteran backup Marcus Mariota who led the Commanders past the Seahawks in a surprising victory.

Mariota would still be a solid option for Washington in Week 4, but there is a chance that Daniels makes it back.

The Colts will certainly be preparing for both potential opposing QBs.

Is Jayden Daniels Playing This Week?

Daniels has yet to be ruled out for Week 4. As of midday Thursday, he’s still a possibility to suit up Sunday against the Colts.

His dislocated left elbow does appear to require a brace when he’s on the field, at least for the time being.

Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote: “He added that (the brace) does limit him in any way when it comes to throwing or handing off and we’ll find out in the near future whether he’ll get to show off those skills this weekend.”

Daniels did speak to reporters on Thursday himself.

“I feel good,” Daniels said. “Feel good to be back. Just taking it day by day.”

That’s definitely a cliche that isn’t particularly helpful for deducing Daniels’ true chance of playing Sunday.

Given the way Mariota played a week ago, it seems the Commanders may choose to take a cautious approach with their third-year QB. They know they can compete without him, and given this is a recurrence of an injury, they certainly will want to avoid rushing him back too soon and having it get worse.

And since QBs need work in the game plan during the practice week, unless Daniels gets a ton of practice reps on Friday, it could be tough to turn to him on Sunday anyway.

Colts Implications

The reality is that Mariota at this stage in his career plays a clean game and still can make some good things happen. The Colts know him well from his Titans days.

Daniels probably brings more upside to the field, but Mariota is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league.

The Colts’ chances of winning change less than you’d think on each side of this Washington QB possibility.