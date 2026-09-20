Is Taylor Swift at Colts-Chiefs Game Tonight? What To Know About SNF in Kansas City

The Indianapolis Colts could have a very famous fan in the audience for Sunday Night Football.

Taylor Swift may be at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her husband Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Colts.

It’s Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, and the Chiefs being at home likely increases the chances of Swift being in attendance due to predictability in the security and viewing setup for her in Kelce’s home stadium.

The Chiefs are coming off a dominant Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Colts are coming off a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the first season in which Kelce is playing as a married man after he and Swift got hitched over the summer at Madison Square Garden.

There was a lot of speculation that Kelce might retire and ride off into the sunset with his wife, but instead, he’s still playing in the NFL — and she remains one of the most popular performers in the world.

Will that all come together on Sunday night? That’s what Swifties are hoping for.

Is Taylor Swift at Colts-Chiefs Game?

It’s not known for sure whether Swift will be in attendance.

This is how USA Today summed up the chances of Swift being there:

“Swift has typically attended games played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City since she and Kelce began their relationship. The ‘Sunday Night Football’ game against the Colts is in Kansas City, so it seems more likely than not she’ll be there to watch.”

There was a lot made during the 2025 season about Swift not going on the road to watch Kelce anymore. There’s just a lot less that can be controlled by the Chiefs in those situations.

In the home stadium, everyone’s interests are in keeping Swift comfortable and safe, and so that can work out best for her. She also has a chance there, if she wants, to watch the game with her family or Kelce’s family.

Was Taylor Swift There In Week 1?

Swift did attend the Chiefs’ Week 1 game.

Kansas City was home for that one, and Swift made it to her usual suite. She actually sat with Tom Cruise.

Kelce had a great game, catching three passes for 71 yards — including a 59-yard catch-and-run that he couldn’t quite get into the end zone.

That was a Chiefs team-high for receiving yards in Week 1 for Kelce. If he can keep doing that, he’ll happily keep letting his wife watch him perform on his stage.

The real point of intrigue will come when the Chiefs go on the road this season, to see if marriage changes Swift’s patterns for game attendance. But when Kansas City is at home, it seems safe to anticipate her attendance.