Ex-Colts Tight End Has High Praise for Newest Addition

Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle appeared on the May 20th episode of “High Volume with Jeffrey Gorman” and spoke about the Colts’ first-round pick.

The former Colt was asked what his thoughts were on the new tight end, Tyler Warren, giving him praise on the show.

“He’s just a stud—an all-around tight end. Obviously, I’m biased to the tight end position,” Doyle said on the show. “The willingness to block, his body control, his balance, his run after catch. The dragging guys four, five yards… Get him the ball early, make some rhythm throws, I think [he’s] going to be a good thing for the Colts.”

Doyle credits Warren’s ability to fight for extra yards after being hit and helping the team get another first down during drives.

“Being able to not make your team have to convert more first touchdowns, that’s good, right? We want to get yards,” Doyle said.

Doyle on the Quarterback Competition

The Colts are heading into the new season without a clear indicator of who will be the starting QB in week one.

The team brought in Daniel Jones on a one-year deal during the offseason, while Anthony Richardson is entering his third year in the league.

Host Jeffrey Gorman asked Jack Doyle what his thoughts were on the quarterback situation in Indy.

“Competition’s great. You express your competition in different ways. Some guys keep it inside, some guys let it come out,” Doyle said (17:55).

“But you gotta be competitive. We’re all competing every day, whether they’re in this building or not… You just gotta focus on your lane and that’s what each of those guys will do… You just gotta be a good teammate to those guys and whoever it is, that’s who it is. And we roll and be a team.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard said competition is great for everyone and the battle for the starting spot will be good for both players.

Doyle was In a Similar QB Situation

Before Jack Doyle retired from playing in the NFL, Gorman mentioned that he was in a similar situation with quarterback changes.

Gorman listed QBs Doyle has played with throughout his career in Indianapolis — including Andrew Luck.

“It was a fun challenge. It was challenging at times, maybe frustrating at times, trying to get on the same page because you’re used to one guy, then moving to another,” Doyle said.

Doyle said that each quarterback played the game and communicated in their own way.

For Tyler Warren, he may deal with the same issue. Going from Anthony Richardson one week to Daniel Jones another week may hinder production in his rookie season.