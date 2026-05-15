Colts Cut Ties with Ex-Basketball Player Turned Lineman After Season-Ending Injury

The Indianapolis Colts have had a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, and for the most part, the end result has seen the team try to find a way to replicate the success it enjoyed early in the 2025 campaign. That led to Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce re-signing for big-money deals, with the front office attempting to build the team up around them.

Even with the 2026 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror now, Indianapolis has continued shuffling its roster in an attempt to ensure it is in the best possible spot heading into training camp. Earlier this week, that resulted in the team making a final decision on offensive lineman Jack Wilson, who was placed on injured reserve late in April.

Colts Release Jack Wilson from Injured Reserve

Wilson is one of the more intriguing players in the NFL currently. He didn’t play football at all in college, instead focusing on basketball before deciding at the last second to pursue a career in football. Wilson went undrafted in 2024, but the Colts scooped him up in 2024 and worked on developing him as a member of their practice squad.

Standing at 6’11, Wilson would be the tallest player to play in the NFL if he ever found his way onto the field. However, he’s a very raw prospect, and while he has the physical traits needed to be a standout offensive lineman, he has a lot of work to do in order to even make a team’s roster at this stage of the game.

In 2025, Wilson missed the entire year with a pectoral injury, with the hope being that he could return to action this upcoming season. At the end of April, though, Wilson was curiously placed on injured reserve again, meaning he would miss another full campaign. Just a couple of weeks later, though, the Colts reached an injury settlement with Wilson, leading to his release.

“Colts waived Jack Wilson from IR with an injury settlement,” Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported in a post on X.

Colts May Need to Reinforce Offensive Line Depth

Now that Wilson has been released, he’s free to sign with any team and suit up for them in 2026. While he wasn’t able to find his way in Indianapolis, it’s fair to wonder if another team is willing to take a flier on him based on his aforementioned physical profile. If Wilson can actually figure out how to play along the offensive line, he could become an absolute force for whichever squad decides to scoop him up.

As for the Colts, they may need some extra offensive line depth now, even if Wilson ultimately wasn’t going to factor into their plans this season. At the very least, Indianapolis wants guys in town that it could potentially develop during training camp, which is precisely what Wilson was during his time in town. Now that he’s gone, finding another developmental prospect could be a sneaky important item on Indy’s to-do list.