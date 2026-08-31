Jets Land Former Colts Kicker Days Before Season Opener

The NFL’s waiver period is quickly reshaping rosters as teams continue to address positions before the regular season. Indianapolis made one of its key decisions at kicker after a close competition that lasted through training camp and the preseason.

Blake Grupe entered that competition after joining the Colts late last season. The 27-year-old had an uneven preseason but finished 2025 strongly, giving him a résumé that made him an intriguing option for teams looking for kicking help.

The Colts ultimately chose Spencer Shrader for the job, creating an opportunity for Grupe elsewhere. Indianapolis also made a roster decision involving defensive tackle Colby Wooden, another player who had joined the team during the offseason.

Blake Grupe Gets Fresh Opportunity After Colts Exit

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X that the New York Jets claimed Grupe off waivers from the Colts.

“The Jets have claimed former Colts Kicker Blake Grupe off waivers. The 27-year-old Grupe was 11/11 on FGs last season, including a long of 60 yards, and 10/10 on XPs,” Meirov wrote.

Grupe’s recent numbers help explain the Jets’ interest. After joining Indianapolis in December, he made all 11 of his field-goal attempts across five games in 2025.

Grupe has made 86 of 105 field-goal attempts during his NFL career, giving him an 81.9% career field-goal percentage. He has made 19 of 27 attempts from 50-plus yards, with a career-long of 60 yards.

Grupe originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints following the 2023 draft.

During his time with the Saints, Grupe converted 75 of 94 field-goal attempts, an accuracy rate of 79.8%, with a long of 57 yards. He was released after 11 games in 2025, then finished the season with Indianapolis.

The Colts re-signed Grupe to a one-year, $1.4 million contract for 2026. He then competed with Shrader for the starting job.

Shrader ultimately won the competition after an impressive preseason. He made five field goals, including attempts from 46, 48, 57, 60 and 61 yards.

Grupe, meanwhile, missed several preseason kicks. He missed from 61 yards against the Patriots and 36 yards against the Falcons before going 2-for-2 against Detroit, although his 46-yard attempt hit the upright before going through.

The Jets now give Grupe another chance to compete for an NFL roster spot.

Grupe isn’t the only former Colt immediately finding another opportunity.

Saints Claim Colts DT Colby Wooden After Roster Cut

The Colts’ roster moves also sent defensive tackle Colby Wooden to the New Orleans Saints.

Wooden was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played all 17 games for Green Bay last season and started 16, recording 50 tackles.

The Packers traded Wooden to Indianapolis in March in exchange for veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin.

The Colts had expected to use Wooden as part of their defensive-line depth, but ultimately released him during the roster cutdown.

New Orleans moved quickly to add him, claiming Wooden off waivers along with offensive tackle Mason Murphy.

Wooden now gets another opportunity to continue his career with the Saints after a brief stay in Indianapolis. The moves involving Grupe and Wooden show how quickly the waiver period can change the outlook for players and teams ahead of Week 1.