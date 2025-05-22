Colts Owner Jim Irsay Is Survived by 3 Daughters & 10 Grandchildren

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay has died at 65, the team announced on May 21, 2025. Irsay is survived by his three daughters, Carlie, Casey and Kalen, who are also owners of the team and are expected to inherit the franchise. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren.

Irsay and his ex-wife, Meg Coyle, were married until 2014 and had three children. Irsay’s daughters have been co-owners of the Colts for several years. Carlie Irsay-Gordon began representing the team as an owner in 2004, while her sisters became owners and vice presidents of the team in 2012.

The Colts have been in the Irsay family since 1972, when Jim Irsay’s father, Robert Irsay, bought the Baltimore Colts and later moved them to Indianapolis in 1984. Jim Irsay became owner in 2007 after his father’s death.

Jim Irsay’s Eldest Daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Worked in the Colts Ticket Office & Marketing Before Becoming a Co-Owner

Carlie Irsay-Gordon was born in 1981. She has been involved in the Colts front office longer than her other sisters, and is expected to take the reins from her father leading the franchise, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“Raised in and around the organization, Irsay-Gordon interned with the Colts football operations and marketing departments while pursuing her undergraduate degree in religious studies from Skidmore College. She is involved in all aspects of the organization, with an emphasis on football operations and the team’s digital, social media, content and production operations,” her bio on the Colts website says.

She and her husband, Zach Gordon, have three children.

Irsay’s Daughter Casey Foyt Worked for the NFL in London Before Joining the Colts Ownership

Casey Foyt attended Indiana University and graduated with a sports marketing degree, according to the Colts website.

“Foyt worked for the NFL in London, England planning the first regular season NFL game played outside North America, as well as special events associated with the game. The contest was played in October 2007, featuring the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins playing in Wembley Stadium,” the Colts website says. “Foyt joined the Colts in 2007 and focuses her energy on marketing and community relations. She helped revitalize the Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization and planned the group’s first major fundraiser in 2007.”

Foyt is married to A.J. Foyt IV, a Colts scouting assistant, who is a former race car drive in the IndyCar series and the grandson of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt. Casey and A.J. Foyt have five children.

Irsay’s Youngest Daughter, Kalen Jackson Has Led Her Family’s Mental Heath Awareness Efforts

Kalen Jackson graduated from Indiana University with sports management and marketing degrees.

According to the Colts website, “Like her sisters, Jackson grew up with the Colts organization as a significant part of her life since birth. She is involved in various functions of the organization, including coordinating the Irsay family’s community and philanthropic efforts.”

“Jackson currently leads Kicking the Stigma, the family’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses. She serves on the national board of Project Healthy Minds and locally on the board of the United Way of Central Indiana,” the Colts website says.

She and her husband, Boyd Jackson, have two daughters.