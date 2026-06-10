RB Jonathan Taylor Sends Clear Message About Future With Colts

History has seemed to repeat itself with the Indianapolis Colts over the past few seasons. The team has consistently entered the offseason with questions surrounding the quarterback, the division, and their record. While Indy is looking to break those cycles this season, they are not the only events the team should be wary of repeating.

Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is set to begin contract negotiations again. The last time Indy attempted to negotiate a deal with Taylor, it got quite hostile. Taylor ended up requesting a trade in a bold move that ultimately resulted in him receiving a three-year, $42 million deal.

Taylor himself is trying to avoid going to such drastic measures as he made clear to reporters on Wednesday, “I want to be a Colt for life, even throughout the years. So hopefully they feel the same, Indianapolis, not only, like, the team but the city, is a special place.”

Taylor shared that he is hopeful that momentum is gaining towards an agreement and that he prefers to sign a deal before the season begins.

Around The NFL Writer Nick Shook broke down how similar the situation really is to the last time the Colts were reviewing Jonathan Taylor’s body of work.

“Plenty of parallels exist between Taylor’s last negotiation window and his current standing,” Shook wrote. “In his first two seasons, Taylor piled up 2,980 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 659 receiving yards and three receiving scores. In his most recent two, he’s posted nearly identical numbers: 3,016 rushing yards, 29 rushing scores, 514 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.”

Taylor is coming off a season where he was a legitimate MVP candidate through the first half of the year. While his production slowed down towards the end of the year, it only further exemplified how crucial he is to the team’s success.

Jonathan Taylor Extension Likely To End North of $14 Million Annually

Taylor has the seventh-highest average annual salary, making $14 million a season. He was recently passed by Kenneth Walker III, Breece Hall, and De’Von Achane. Taylor is still only 27 years old and in the prime of his career, and will most likely be looking for a comparable average to those new contracts, which range from $14.35 million to $16 million annually.

If Taylor was looking to reset the market, he’d have to surpass Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million.

The Colts currently have the seventh-most cap space for 2026. Resigning arguably their best player will certainly be a priority for general manager Chris Ballard to accomplish as the season nears closer. Ultimately, it’ll come down to what Taylor and his team are asking for, but it would appear that both sides are committed to striking a deal.

Daniel Jones Getting Closer To Fully Returning

Among players who have already gotten a new deal, quarterback Daniel Jones received a nice two-year, $88 million extension back in March. Jones spoke with the media on June 9th about his Achilles recovery process, stating, “I think I’m closer. I think there’s still work to be done. I wouldn’t say I’m all the way there at this point.”

Jones made it clear that he feels good about where he currently is and how he is progressing throughout the offseason. He has been participating in 7-on-7 drills but isn’t quite ready yet to engage in full 11-on-11.

The Colts hope to have both of their star players signed and full go as their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is less than 100 days away.