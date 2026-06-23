Josh Downs Due For “Career” Year With Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are undergoing an overhaul in their wide receiving room. Michael Pittman Jr. departed Indy after six seasons with the team. Alec Pierce and especially Josh Downs will be expected to step up their game

Downs Role To Expand

Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated believes that Downs will no longer just be used as a slot receiver,

“The departure of Pittman also opens up the opportunity for Josh Downs to hold a much larger role in the Colts’ offense. Downs never saw the field as much as Pittman and Pierce over the last three years, as the bigger wide receivers stayed on the field in 12 personnel,” wrote Moore.

“Now, the 5’9″ wide receiver is expected to see the field a lot more. Gone are the days of Downs being used as only a slot receiver. Steichen plans to move Downs all around the formation, giving him ample opportunities to play on the outside and exploit mismatches against opposing defenses.”

When talking earlier this year Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen believes that Downs will step up,

“I think Downs, his role will step up a little bit more – more targets for him,” Steichen explained. “He’s a hell of a player. We’ve played him in the slot a long time. Get him some reps on the outside as well in the spring and see where that goes. But I’m excited about Josh and his development since he’s been here.” Moore thinks that Downs is due for a career year, “Downs was seen on the outside plenty of times already at mandatory minicamp, making plays no matter which quarterback was directing the offense. While 2025 was a down year to his standards, Downs could be poised for a career year, just in time for him to cash in as a free agent next offseason,” wrote Moore.

Alec Pierce Under Pressure To Produce

Moore believes that the pressure to produce will be on Pierce who just signed a massive extension,