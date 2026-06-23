Josh Downs Due For “Career” Year With Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are undergoing an overhaul in their wide receiving room. Michael Pittman Jr. departed Indy after six seasons with the team. Alec Pierce and especially Josh Downs will be expected to step up their game
Downs Role To Expand
Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated believes that Downs will no longer just be used as a slot receiver,
“The departure of Pittman also opens up the opportunity for Josh Downs to hold a much larger role in the Colts’ offense. Downs never saw the field as much as Pittman and Pierce over the last three years, as the bigger wide receivers stayed on the field in 12 personnel,” wrote Moore.
“Now, the 5’9″ wide receiver is expected to see the field a lot more. Gone are the days of Downs being used as only a slot receiver. Steichen plans to move Downs all around the formation, giving him ample opportunities to play on the outside and exploit mismatches against opposing defenses.”
When talking earlier this year Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen believes that Downs will step up,
“I think Downs, his role will step up a little bit more – more targets for him,” Steichen explained. “He’s a hell of a player. We’ve played him in the slot a long time. Get him some reps on the outside as well in the spring and see where that goes. But I’m excited about Josh and his development since he’s been here.”
Moore thinks that Downs is due for a career year,
Alec Pierce Under Pressure To Produce
“When the Colts gave Alec Pierce a four-year, $114 million extension in March and parted with Michael Pittman Jr. in the process, the message was clear: Pierce was the new top dog in the wide receiver room,” wrote Moore. “
“But with that WR1 role comes a lot more pressure to produce. Pierce is expected to receive close to double the number of targets than a season ago, when he received a career-high 84. He’ll also be expected to affect the game at all three levels, not just as a deep threat like the majority of his four-year career.”
Pierce believes that he is ready for the task,
“That’s something that I know I can do, I believe in it,” Pierce said in March. “And the opportunity is now, and it’s there for me to take it. That’s going to be something that I knew was going to come with getting this type of contract. … I know with that comes the opportunities and like the chances to get more balls thrown to you and just affect the game even more.”
Josh Downs Due For “Career” Year With Colts