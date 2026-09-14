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Josh Downs vs. Keenan Allen Isn’t Actually Colts Conflict

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Josh Downs makes a catch for the Colts against the Ravens in Week 1.
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Keyon Martin #38 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In a very casual sense, the addition of Keenan Allen to the Indianapolis Colts is the kind of roster move that felt like it could be a net negative for Josh Downs.

Allen and Downs both feel more like possession-oriented receivers rather than down-the-field threats, and so it was always going to be intriguing to see how they worked when on the field at the same time.

In Week 1, a first glance makes it seem like Allen won the battle. He had six catches (on six targets), albeit only for 32 yards.

Downs was targeted four times, and he caught two for 37 yards — including a 25-yarder.

Alec Pierce led the Colts’ receiving stats, for what it’s worth, at four catches (six targets) for 61 yards.

But what is supposed to be made of Allen and Downs? It’s a good question, with a different answer than the surface-level stats would indicate.

Josh Downs Actually Is Fine

Downs was targeted three times on the Colts’ first drive of the game, which says a lot about what Indianapolis thinks of him. They were going right to him right out of the gate.

Daniel Jones clearly trusts Downs — but yeah, that makes it weird that he wasn’t targeted again until the final drive of the game.

Downs also led the Colts’ WRs in both snaps and route share.

He played 48 snaps, which was 89% of the Colts’ offensive plays, and he ran a route on 88% of potential Indianapolis pass plays, ahead of Allen (77%) and Pierce (65%).

All of that suggests Downs is still viewed as a big piece of the offense, even if the throws didn’t go his way.

Colts’ Slot Role

The one other key about this: Downs kept his slot spot.

Allen can operate all over the field, but the main concern would’ve been if Allen took over snap slots in favor of Downs. That didn’t happen.

All four of Downs’ targets came when he lined up in the slot. Five of Allen’s six targets came from the outside.

The biggest concern for Downs, if there is one, is simply that the QB Jones didn’t look very good. As long as Jones gets rolling, Downs should still have a quality season in the Colts’ passing attack.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Josh Downs vs. Keenan Allen Isn’t Actually Colts Conflict

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