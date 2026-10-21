Just $10 Million Stands In Way Of Colts Trading Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts just signed Jonathan Taylor to a contract extension in the offseason.

There was likely no world where they considered that he might become a trade candidate after just six weeks of the season.

But that’s what has happened. There are calls left and right for the Colts to at least consider trading Taylor.

Usually, a player on a fresh contract extension is particularly difficult to trade, though. There’s a lot of years and money remaining on the new deal, and a new team doesn’t always want to take that on.

Taylor’s extension actually makes him rather tradeable, which could turn out to be a key detail in what happens next with the Colts and their superstar running back.

How Jonathan Taylor’s Contract Impacts Trade

Taylor’s extension was for just two years, so right off the bat that’s easier to deal with than a longer-term deal.

And the way the Colts set up the money actually does them a bunch of favors.

“If, hypothetically, someone wanted to trade for Taylor, the recency of the extension doesn’t make it impossible for the Colts to move him, as it might in the case of some other extensions,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in a new article on Wednesday. “The Colts would have to account for $10 million of additional dead money accelerating onto their 2027 salary cap as a result of the signing bonus proration that remains. His 2026 salary is $6.98 million, so an acquiring team would be responsible for whatever percentage of that remains, plus $60,000 for each remaining game in the form of fully guaranteed per-game roster bonuses. If a team with 11 games remaining in its season were to trade for Taylor today, that team would be on the hook for about $5.3 million for 2026. Taylor is scheduled to earn another $16.02 million in 2027. None of the 2027 money is currently guaranteed, but it all becomes guaranteed five days after the Super Bowl.”

The relevant thing for fans to know is that a lot of superstar contracts are a lot tougher to move than Taylor’s would be. They often come with larger dead money cap hits, and the longer remaining on a deal, the more complicated it can be.

As far as Taylor’s contract is concerned, he’s quite moveable.

What Jonathan Taylor Trade Would Mean

If the Colts really ended up trading Taylor, it would change the complexion of their future.

It would be one of the fullest steps into a rebuild that Indy could undertake. You only trade away the stud running back if you don’t plan on being competitive for at least a couple of years.

A Taylor trade might be preceded, or followed, by deals away of DeForest Buckner, and Quenton Nelson, and Josh Downs — players all on expiring contracts.

There are moves the Colts can make to go halfway here. Trading Taylor wouldn’t be one of them. That’d be a total press of the reset button.