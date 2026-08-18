NFL World Reacts to Colts Signing Six-Time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen

The Indianapolis Colts have added a veteran presence to their wide receiver room, agreeing to terms with six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen on a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The move gives quarterback Daniel Jones another experienced target as Indianapolis prepares for the 2026 season.

Allen, 34, returns to the NFL after spending the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He recorded 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns last season. The veteran receiver also reunites with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who worked with Allen during his time with the Chargers.

The signing immediately drew a positive reaction from NFL fans and media members. ESPN’s Stephen Holder said the move had been in the works for months, while several fans viewed Allen as a needed addition for Indianapolis.

NFL World Reacts to Keenan Allen Joining Indianapolis Colts

Schultz announced the agreement on X, writing, “BREAKING: The #Colts are signing 6x Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to a 1-year deal worth up to $8.32M, multiple sources tell me.”

He added that Allen would be “A big-time weapon for Daniel Jones,” while highlighting his reunion with Steichen.

ESPN reporter Sam Block reacted positively to the move, writing, “Huge for Indy. Stop sleeping on Indy!”

Another reaction came from Tyler Schoon, who pointed to the Chargers’ current receiver group while wishing Allen well in his reunion with Steichen.

“Makes sense. The Chargers were locked into their starting three and are getting great early returns from Brenen Thompson. Wish him all the best with his former coach!” Schoon wrote.

Bovada also called it a “Great signing for the Colts.”

Holder provided additional context on the long-running discussions between Allen and Indianapolis.

“No idea why Keenan Allen to the Colts took so long, but this was months in the making,” Holder wrote. “Shane Steichen and Allen have had constant dialogue since the summer. If he’s in shape, he’ll be fine. He knows Shane, he knows the offense and he knows how to do just what they need.”

Fans also welcomed the move. One supporter wrote, “Maaaan this was a need!! Needed someone to Pitt. Welcome!”

Another called it a “Decent depth signing, and its not an expensive signing either.”

A third fan highlighted Allen’s relationship with Steichen and what it could mean for Jones, writing, “Steichen already knows exactly how to use him. Daniel Jones just got himself a safety blanket with 6 Pro Bowls on his résumé.”

Keenan Allen Adds Experience to Colts Wide Receiver Room

Allen brings extensive production to Indianapolis. He has 1,055 career receptions for 12,051 yards and 70 touchdowns and ranks 13th in NFL history in receptions. His six Pro Bowl selections include his most recent appearance in 2023.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Allen was the Chargers’ most-targeted receiver in 2025, receiving 122 targets. He finished with 81 receptions, 777 yards, and four touchdowns.

Allen was also highly productive on third downs. He recorded 34 receptions and 29 receiving first downs on third down last season, earning the nickname “third-and-Keenan” from teammates.

His arrival also changes the competition within Indianapolis’ receiver room. Alec Pierce and Josh Downs are expected to remain important pieces, while Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Laquon Treadwell, Anthony Gould, Deion Burks and Coleman Owen now face additional competition for playing time and roster spots.

Pierce remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, making Allen’s arrival particularly relevant as the Colts continue evaluating their receiving options.

For Allen, the move reunites him with Steichen and gives Indianapolis an experienced receiver who already knows the coach’s offensive system. For the Colts, the signing adds another veteran target to the mix around Jones as the team continues preparing for the season.