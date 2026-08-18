Colts’ Keenan Allen Signing Could Crush One Receiver’s Breakout Chance

The Indianapolis Colts may have just made a smart move for their offense while crushing one receiver’s best opportunity to finally break out at the same time.

Indianapolis agreed to sign six time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to a one year deal worth up to $8.32 million, according to multiple reports.

For the Colts, the move makes plenty of sense. For Ashton Dulin tho, it is a different story…

Dulin finally had a real opportunity

Ashton Dulin has spent years waiting for this opportunity.

The former undrafted free agent has carved out a long NFL career mainly through his work on special teams, but the Indianapolis Colts were giving him a chance to expand beyond that role in 2026 as they dealt with some uncertainty at wide receiver.

Michael Pittman Jr. was traded during the offseason, while Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery after dealing with the issue throughout the 2025 season.

That opened the door. Now Dulin didn’t need to become Indianapolis’ No. 1 receiver by any means. He just simply needed to show that he could handle a larger role and force his way into the weekly offensive plan.

That path looked much more realistic a few months ago. Keenan Allen’s arrival makes it significantly harder.

Keenan Allen is obviously a completely different level of proven receiver.

Sure he’s no longer the dominant receiver he was during his prime, but he can still contribute. The Colts need reliable targets, and Allen provides exactly that.

While that creates a much more crowded picture for Ashton Dulin, Allen doesn’t necessarily directly replace Dulin because the two receivers can play different roles.

Keenan Allen changes the equation

Keenan Allen has spent much of his career doing his best work as a possession receiver and from the slot, while Dulin has more experience providing versatility and playing on the outside. Still, NFL offenses only have so many snaps and targets to distribute.

If Allen is taking meaningful offensive snaps, Pierce eventually returns and Josh Downs remains a major part of the passing game, there simply aren’t as many opportunities available for Dulin to establish himself as a legitimate offensive weapon.

And that’s the frustrating part for Dulin. He finally had an opening. Now the Colts have filled part of it with one of the most accomplished receivers of his generation.

The timing makes Allen’s signing especially significant. Indianapolis had a receiver room that needed help, and the team addressed that problem with a player who can immediately contribute. The Colts are better because of it. Dulin simply may be one of the players who pays the price.

If Pierce gets healthy, Downs returns to form and Allen proves he still has plenty left, Dulin could find himself fighting for a rotational role rather than the expanded offensive opportunity he appeared to be building toward.

That makes the coming weeks important. Dulin now has to prove that his value extends beyond being one of Indianapolis’ best special teams players. But Keenan Allen’s arrival has made that role much harder to find.

For the Indianapolis Colts, that’s a problem worth having. For Ashton Dulin, it could be the most frustrating development of his offseason.