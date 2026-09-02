Laquon Treadwell Shares Inspirational Message After Colts’ Roster Decision

Laquon Treadwell was a first-round pick a decade ago by the Minnesota Vikings.

His career hasn’t traveled the path he would’ve hoped, though. Treadwell is trying not to think too much about that this week, because the news was good for a change.

Earlier this week, Treadwell learned that he is making the Indianapolis Colts‘ 53-man roster.

Treadwell told reporters on Wednesday that it’s his first time making a Week 1 53-man roster in seven years.

Laquon Treadwell’s Tough Journey

Treadwell has had to keep proving himself every step along the way. His high-end draft pedigree eventually didn’t matter as much. If he didn’t perform, he didn’t make teams.

That was clear in the message he shared with reporters on Wendesday, via The Athletic’s James Boyd:

“Me and my family, we just keep knocking at the door every year. So, this year to make it, it means the most. I don’t take it for granted.”

There are so many talented players who can only manage to hang around the fringes of the NFL. College stars can struggle to break through, for all sorts of reasons.

It’s not inherently an indictment of Treadwell. It can just be the reality of the business.

Treadwell has seen the tough parts of this career. This week, in making the Colts, he’s seen the happier side.

Laquon Treadwell Career Timeline

Treadwell was born in Chicago and grew up in Illinois before heading to Ole Miss to play college football.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He played in nine games as a rookie and essentially got no chance to contribute, being targeted just three times and catching one pass for 15 yards.

In 2017, Treadwell grew a bit, catching 20 passes for 200 yards.

His third season with the Vikings was his best there, grabbing 35 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown.

He stayed one more season in Minnesota (9 catches, 184 yards, 1 TD) before playing for the Atlanta Falcons for five games in 2020.

Treadwell put together a solid 2021 for the Jacksonville Jaguars with 33 catches for 434 yards and a score in 12 games.

It was just six catches across six games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

With the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, Treadwell had one catch for 16 yards in five games played.

He has played for the Colts for the past two years (2 games in 2024, 10 games in 2025), but neither year did he make the opening roster.

This time around, Treadwell will be with Indy in Week 1. It clearly means a lot to him.

The Colts have a fascinating opportunity at receiver, too. Alec Pierce and Josh Downs have both been dinged up. Keenan Allen is dealing with a DUI. With Treadwell in the lower half of the depth chart are Ashton Dulin and seventh-round rookie Deion Burks. There’s a real chance for Treadwell to get on the field early in the season and make plays. The 31-year old, well-traveled wideout will be ready.