Hall of Fame RB Marshall Faulk Attempts to Battle Recent Diagnosis

Indianapolis Colts legendary running back Marshall Faulk knows what toughness and resolve truly mean. He grew up in the Desire projects, a housing development in New Orleans, between Gentilly Boulevard and Desire Street.

Faulk grew up in one of the toughest areas in the United States. Yet, the Hall of Fame running back persevered, making his way to San Diego State and the Hall of Fame. Now, Faulk is facing the most significant challenge of his life. This week, he revealed that he has been diagnosed with the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. The legendary Colts running back, who currently serves as head coach of the Southern University football team, shared insights into his journey with Saad Yousef of The Athletic.

“I spoke with a couple of guys who played NFL football, and they told me about some of the symptoms and things that they had that they thought were just football-related, that it didn’t relate to Parkinson’s in any manner. They wish, in those early stages, if they had maybe just (known) a little earlier, they would be in better shape.”

Parkinson’s, by definition, is a neurodegenerative disease. According to the National Medical Library, playing football is a risk factor for the disease, citing level and duration of play as factors.

At the NFL Draft that began #OTD in 1994, there were five current Hall of Famers who were picked. Two in the first round, three in the second round. The first Hall member to be selected was Marshall Faulk, who went at No. 2 to @Colts. 🧵 https://t.co/u07qemrpva — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 24, 2023

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The Circle City Legacy

If you look at Faulk’s career, he was yet another on the lost list of all-time great backs, not just in Colts history but in the NFL. After Eric Dickerson left for the Los Angeles Rams, the team enjoyed two lackluster years from their running backs. In 1994, the team’s fortunes shifted when Faulk rushed for 1,282 yards and scored 11 touchdowns while also contributing with 52 receptions and an additional touchdown.

Former #Colts Peyton Manning was asked who was the best player he played with that could read defenses? There was only one answer: Marshall Faulk

#Rams #NFL https://t.co/ABHSLM8Zw0 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 3, 2022

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Like Dickerson, Faulk enjoyed the bulk of his success in a Rams uniform. Yet, the Colts, the city of Indianapolis, always remained close to him. Faulk won a Super Bowl as a member of the St. Louis Rams.

Post-Career Preparation

After his playing days ended, Faulk worked as an analyst, then college coaching called, as he became the running backs coach at the University of Colorado under another Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders. Faulk left the mountains to return home to Louisiana and lead the Jaguars program, starting this fall.

As meticulous and detail-oriented as Faulk was during his playing days, he applies the same to his coaching and, more importantly, advising his fellow retired players to get anything that feels off checked as soon as possible.

“I didn’t look at it like if I got a diagnosis, it was something bad, that life was going to end. I treat it like I’ve had a bunch of surgeries on my right knee. There are some parts in it that aren’t mine, that aren’t original. My back hurts every once in a while. It’s something you live with. It’s not to the point where it’s a detriment to your livelihood. Now, if you don’t take care of it, there’s an opportunity for that to be. But you have to take care of it.”

With the same patience and burst as he hit the hole with, Faulk approaches his diagnosis the same way. Faulk states that the medication has been helping him a great deal, as he doesn’t look as though he’ll be stepping away from Southern. With a challenge ahead of him, Faulk looks to attack his illness with the same approach that made him great.