New Tyreek Hill Idea Could Send Shockwaves Through AFC

The Miami Dolphins and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill decided to part ways earlier this offseason following his gruesome knee injury last year. To this point in time, no team has stepped up and signed the longtime superstar.

Hill remains a free agent and is an intriguing option for teams with need at the wide receiver position. A new suggestion would see Hill stick within the AFC.

FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox has suggested that the Indianapolis Colts should look to replace Michael Pittman Jr. with Hill. Of course, Pittman was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

“This is a long shot, but it might just be worth it. Daniel Jones is coming off a torn Achilles and while Tyreek Hill is coming off a major knee injury himself, landing Hill could take this Colts offense to that next level,” Wilcox wrote.

“The Colts depleted their offensive weapons so turning to a player like Hill that could still be explosive might not be a bad idea. This is a move that’s swinging for the fences. If it works out, it will be the lynchpin of this offense. If it doesn’t, it could backfire and ultimately keep this offense from having the success it wants.”

Let’s take a closer look at why the Colts signing Hill would or might not make sense.

Should the Indianapolis Colts Consider Signing Tyreek Hill?

At the end of the day, it is clear that Indianapolis needs help at the wide receiver position. Chris Ballard and the front office need to support quarterback Daniel Jones as much as possible.

Currently, the Colts have Alec Pierce penciled in as their top wideout. He was re-signed in free agency to a lucrative four-year, $114 million deal, but has not proven himself capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver.

Behind Pierce, Indianapolis has Josh Downs, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Ashton Dulin, and Deion Burks.

Bringing in a player like Hill would be exactly the kind of impact addition the Colts’ wide receiver room needs. Whether or not he’s healthy enough to play at his normal level would be the main question. If he is, the team should take a flier on him.

On the other hand, Indianapolis can’t afford to try and fix its wide receiver problem with a player who may not play in 2026. His health would be the obvious question for the Colts.

Who Else Could Look to Sign Tyreek Hill?

While Indianapolis does make sense as a potential suitor for Hill, there are a few other teams to keep an eye on as well.

Obviously, the most commonly connected team to Hill this offseason has been the Kansas City Chiefs. He had an amazing run playing alongside Patrick Mahomes earlier in his career. A reunion could make sense for both parties.

Another team to watch could be the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert could use a dynamic playmaker like Hill, as could Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Finally, the Atlanta Falcons have been mentioned as a possible destination.

Expect to hear more speculation about Hill as the offseason moves forward. For now, he seems comfortable focusing on his recovery and waiting for the right fit. However, it would not be surprising to see a team emerge and sign him before the start of the season.