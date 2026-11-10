Patrick Mahomes II Reacts as Chiefs Acquire Colts WR Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts traded WR Josh Downs and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Kansas Chiefs in exchange for 2027 4th- and 5th-round picks.

Downs clearly wanted out of Indianapolis and requested a trade on Oct. 28. Despite his request, the WR played the next two games.

The Colts made 4 total trades before Tuesday’s deadline. Indianapolis also dealt OL Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DL DeForest Buckner and WR Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Josh Downs Trade

The 25-year-old Downs did not hide his feelings after he was traded on Tuesday. The WR took to “X,” where he posted a GIF showing his enthusiasm for joining the Chiefs immediately after the trade was announced.

Downs’ new QB, Patrick Mahomes II, reposted Downs’ GIF with the “clock” emoji.

Downs later wrote on X: “I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy. Nothing but love For the Shoe.”

Reactions to Josh Downs’ Social Media Post

Here are some reactions to Downs’ social media post after getting traded:

NFL reporter Evan Sidery: “Josh Downs is openly celebrating being traded away from the Colts. It appears many players in the Indianapolis locker room wanted out. Speaks to the culture, or lack thereof, that Indianapolis developed under former GM Chris Ballard.”

Underdog NFL: “Josh Downs seems happy.”

One person commented: “Josh Downs is so happy to team up with Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs. Love this!”

Another one shared: “Someone is excited about the Chiefs trade for Josh Downs.”

Looking Back at Josh Downs’ Career With the Colts

The Colts selected Downs out of the University of North Carolina in the third round with the 79th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite never eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards, Downs was a solid WR in the early part of his career.

The WR recorded 68 receptions for 771 yards and 2 touchdowns in his rookie season. He followed it up by posting the best statistical season of his career thus far.

Downs tallied career-highs in receptions (72), targets (107), receiving yards (803), and touchdowns (5).

The 25-year-old has been the Colts’ leading receiver this season with Alec Pierce on IR. Downs has 33 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown through 9 games.

How Does the Colts WR Room Look After Downs and Allen Trades?

The Colts WR room is completely depleted after the team dealt Downs and Allen. Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould are the five healthy WRs on the Colts’ 53-man roster.

Indianapolis signed WR Westbrook-Ikhine to their 53-man roster after trading Allen to the 49ers.

Star TE Tyler Warren figures to be the top target for QB Daniel Jones going forward.

Looking at the Chiefs

Downs now steps into an elite Kansas City offense poised to chase an AFC championship.

The Chiefs currently hold a 6-2 record and sit second in the AFC West standings behind the Denver Broncos. Kansas City owns the No. 5 seed in the AFC right now.

The Chiefs started the season 5-0 before losing their next two games. But they bounced back on Sunday after beating the New York Jets 35-12.