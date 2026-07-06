Colts Named Potential Suitor for Intriguing Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have had an interesting all-around NFL offseason. After being one of the best teams in the league through the first half of last year, they lost their last seven games straight and missed the playoffs.

Heading into the offseason, the Colts were open about having a renewed sense of urgency. Fans are split on what they ended up doing.

Indianapolis was able to re-sign Daniel Jones to a new deal, while also re-signing wide receiver Alec Pierce. The team also dipped into the free agency market to add more depth, especially on the defensive side of the football.

That being said, no high-impact moves were made.

Keeping that in mind, the Colts are almost certainly a team still interested in making roster moves. Chris Ballard and company have emerged as a potential trade suitor for an intriguing young quarterback.

Colts Named Potential Trade Suitor for Browns QB Dillon Gabriel

Sports Illustrated’s Rafael Zamorano has named Indianapolis as a potential destination for Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

“We’re not totally convinced Richardson could make much of a difference on the Browns’ current roster as the third option, but Indy moving on from him by trading him elsewhere would impact the Colts’ depth chart dramatically, leaving Riley Leonard and Easton Stick to battle it out as Daniel Jones’ backup,” Zamorano wrote.

“This is a quarterback battle where a guy like Gabriel with some starting experience could definitely get involved, maybe beating out Stick for that third spot.”

Basically, if the Colts were to move on from Richardson this offseason, Gabriel could be an option to replace him. Honestly, that does make some sense.

Gabriel has experience, albeit it very little, being a starting quarterback. He would give Shane Steichen and the coaching staff another option behind Jones.

What Kind of Quarterback Is Dillon Gabriel Capable of Becoming?

At 25 years old, there is still a lot unknown about Gabriel’s NFL future. He played solid football in his limited playing time as a rookie with the Browns.

During the 2025 NFL season, Gabriel appeared in 10 total games. He completed 59.5 percent of his pass attempts for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions, while also running for 86 yards.

Needless to say, that is a small sample size. No one can take too much from his rookie year, but Gabriel did take care of the football.

More than likely, the Colts would not have to pay much to Cleveland in order to acquire Gabriel. However, it is also likely that they wouldn’t receive much in return for trading Richardson away.

While it’s an interesting idea, Indianapolis would be better off keeping Richardson in town and giving him another shot if Jones were to go down. After using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him, cutting ties with Richardson for a late-round pick this soon would be a depressing scenario.