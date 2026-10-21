Quenton Nelson Addresses Future With Colts Amid Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts fell to a 2-4 record after losing to the Tennessee Titans 26-20 at home on Sunday.

The Titans picked up their first win of the season.

The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, Oct. 19. Ballard served as the GM for nearly 10 seasons before being relieved of his duties.

Indianapolis named assistant general manager Ed Dodds as the interim general manager.

Quenton Nelson Addresses Future With Colts

Star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson met with reporters in the locker room on Wednesday. He addressed his future with the Colts.

“I love it here. Met my wife here. Really appreciate and love this organization. It has been a long career here. Made a lot of friendships and bonds here that I do not take for granted,” Nelson told reporters.

Nelson is in the final year of his 4-year, $80 million contract. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Quenton Nelson Trade Rumors Start To Heat Up

The Colts do not own their first-round pick this season. They traded away their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks and WR Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets to acquire CB Sauce Gardner.

But Indianapolis has a lot of veteran players on its roster who could be of interest to other teams ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Players like Nelson and DT DeForest Buckner could be moved in order to gain significant draft capital.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote: “Rival teams believe Indianapolis will be open for business ahead of the trade deadline, but for now, let’s take Irsay-Gordon at her word. The last sentence from her statement Monday announcing GM Chris Ballard’s firing read: “We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve and win football games.” That puts Indy on a three-week clock, with the Vikings, Jaguars and Cowboys on the schedule between now and Nov. 8, two days before the deadline.”

NFL reporter Evan Sidery views the New England as a “realistic trade fit” for Nelson.

“New England is in desperate need of a stabilizing elite offensive lineman, which Nelson immediately solves. The Colts would want a 2027 1st, but will likely have to settle for a 2nd due to his expiring deal,” Sidery wrote on X.

Looking at Quenton Nelson’s Career With the Colts

The Colts selected the Notre Dame product with the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Since joining the Indianapolis Colts, Nelson has been one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL.

The OL has made 135 career starts with the Colts. In addition, Nelson has made the Pro Bowl in every season (8). He has also been named to an All-Pro team six times.