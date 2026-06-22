Colts Quenton Nelson’s Top 100 Spot Revealed in NFL’s Annual Ranking

The NFL’s annual Top 100 Players list has officially begun being revealed. The list, which is comprised of names ranked by the players themselves, excluded the Indianapolis Colts entirely in 2025. The Colts were one of five teams that didn’t have a single player make the list last year. That is immediately not the case this year.

Colts guard and offensive staple, Quenton Nelson, was unveiled at the number 99 slot.

Colts Quenton Nelson Praised By Rival Defenders

This is Nelson’s fourth appearance on the top 100 list. He represented the horseshoe in 2020 (No. 29), 2021 (No. 33), and 2022 (No. 28).

Nelson’s presence was massive in the Colts success last season, and his recognition on the Top 100 clearly displays the respect he’s garnered around the league.

“I know I need to bring my A-game every time I line up against Quenton,” Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons stated. “He play the game hard. Facing him twice a year for my last seven years, he’s been unbelievable. It’s nothing but respect for Quenton.”

“I seen Q a few times, man. Q, he’s mastered his technique,” Houston Texans Will Anderson Jr. shared. “You talk about taking your craft to the next game. He has. And I think that’s what has allowed him to stay in this game so long, man, because he’s powerful, he’s instinctive, man. He knows how to stay in front of you. And he’s strong. Like, he’s one of the best. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer, too.”

This is heavy praise from two of the Colts’ biggest rival defenders. Their comments speak volumes about Nelson’s impact on the Colts offense. At 30 years old, Nelson doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and Indy will need him to continue to perform at a top 100 level next season.

Other Colts That Could Make The Top 100

Nelson was the first Colt to make the top 100 list this season, but he certainly will not be the last. The question is which other players could potentially join him. Running back Jonathan Taylor is all but a lock. He was an MVP favorite for the first half of the season, and despite slowing down towards the end of the year, he notched 20 total touchdowns. It remains to be seen how much Taylor’s end-of-season finish will impact his ranking, but a top 20 rank feels likely.

Beyond Taylor, the options get a little murky. Daniel Jones was certainly playing at a top 100 level pre-injury. However, missing nearly five games could leave him off the list entirely. The next most likely candidate is Sauce Gardner. While Gardner only played in four games with the Colts, eleven in total last season, he was still highly effective in them. He was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team alongside Quenton Nelson in January.

Beyond that are more wishful thinking cases. Tyler Warren made his first Pro Bowl behind a solid 76 catch, 817-yard, and four-score rookie campaign. Alec Pierce topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and led the league in average yards per catch for a second straight season. Both players will certainly be top candidates to make their debut next season, if their names aren’t included this year.