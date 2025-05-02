NFL Execs Offer Thoughts on Colts Draft

The Indianapolis Colts got lucky at the top part of the 2025 NFL Draft when Penn St. tight end Tyler Warren fell to them at the No. 14-overall pick in the first round. Many draftniks thought there was no way that he’d ever make it past the New York Jets at the No. 7 slot. And, the Chicago Bears also wanted a tight end, but they went in a different direction with University of Michigan star Colston Loveland. That allowed Warren to slide down to No. 14.

While many NFL experts in the media have weighed in with their thoughts on the Colts’ draft, Mike Sando of The Athletic takes a different approach: Poll NFL executives who get paid to this kind of thing for a living.

How did the NFL executives see it?

“Execs agree the Colts landed a solid player in tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th pick, but they do not see him as a dynamic threat in the passing game and fear Indy’s quarterbacks will not maximize his production in that realm,” Sando writes.

“A tight end like (Colston) Loveland (chosen No. 10 by Chicago) is a dynamic athlete who can get open on his own and really affect the passing game,” one exec said. “That is more valuable to me than what the Colts are getting, because Warren is not running away from anyone, including middle linebackers.”

“The Colts did fill a lingering need with a very good player.

“They are going to have a lot of hats that you have to account for in the run game,” another exec said. “He doesn’t create all his separation with athleticism, but he is really big at the catch point. He can adjust. He is going to make contested catches. He is strong. You can do a lot of things across personnel groups with that guy.”

“Indy also drafted the second of five edge rushers selected in the second round, landing JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State,” Sando concludes.

Tyler Warren’s pre-draft profile

Heading into this draft, many thought Warren was the best tight end available. Those who watched him at Penn St. know that the Nittany Lions did everything they could to get Warren the ball as much as possible, in any way possible.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say about Warren during the pre-draft process:

“The ultimate “whatever, whenever” player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions. Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact. He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. Warren can access all three levels of the field but is best served short and intermediate. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league.”

It will be interesting to follow the careers of Warren and Loveland as to which team got the better player. The picture will become much clearer in about two years or so.