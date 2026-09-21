Sauce Gardner Injury Update Isn’t Best News For Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had already lost Alec Pierce to a heel injury on Sunday Night Football. They really didn’t need to see anyone else go down.

That’s when Sauce Gardner got hurt, though — with the NBC broadcast quickly going to commercial as Mike Tirico informed viewers that Gardner had an injury.

It quickly created more panic for Colts fans, who were watching their team hang tight with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

Gardner has just come close to an interception earlier in this very drive, leaping but not quite reeling it in.

And now he could be in a tough spot.

Sauce Gardner Injury Update

Gardner got hurt on a catch-and-run by Travis Kelce.

Gardner got involved in the tackle and appeared to land painfully on his back or side.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he got the wind knocked out of him or whether more had happened.

The NBC broadcast showed Gardner on the sideline appearing to try and collect himself a bit — although in that shot, he didn’t have trainers near him, so maybe things would turn out OK.

It seems likely Gardner would need at least a little time to refresh, but the fact that he didn’t go to the blue medical tent was probably good.

More shots of Gardner on the sideline continued to show him walking around, but he wasn’t immediately shown getting ready to come back on the field.

Colts’ CB Depth Chart

The Colts don’t have a replacement player for Gardner. There are very few shutdown corners like him in the NFL.

Charvarius Ward and Cam Taylor-Britt are two veteran CBs on the roster. Taylor-Britt made a tackle a couple plays after Gardner exited the game.

The Colts also have Justin Walley and Kapena Gushiken. Gushiken also made a quick tackle after Gardner exited.

At times, the Colts had Gardner working hard against Rashee Rice, the Chiefs’ most talented wideout.

Without Gardner, Indy’s man-to-man scheme could need some adjustments.

But given that Gardner seemed like he might come back in the game, that’ll likely be the first hope for the Colts.