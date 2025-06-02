Colts Head Coach Labeled In “Hot Seat” Entering Third Season

The Indianapolis Colts are entering Year 3 with head coach Shane Steichen at the helm of the team.

During his tenure in Indianapolis, the team has produced a .500 record under Steichen. Having failed to have a winning season, with records of 8-9 in both seasons.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker named Steichen as a coach entering the hot seat for the 2025-26 season.

“When the Colts hired Steichen before 2023 and drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson only months later, they believed they had landed two foundational puzzle pieces for a franchise yearning for stability. But two years later, the pairing has offered anything but,” Locker wrote for PFF. “Steichen has accrued only a 17-17 record with zero trips to the playoffs…”

In the 2024-25 season, the Colts were ranked the 18th overall grade defense by PFF, with 19th in pass-rush defense.

“If Steichen’s offense can’t display more coherence with either Richardson or Daniel Jones under center, it will likely spell the end of his tenure,” Locker wrote.

Looking At the Next Season

Shane Steichen and the Colts will enter the new season without a clear answer for the starting quarterback spot.

Richardson and Jones will battle it out throughout training camp to be under center in week one.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicts the Colts will end the season with a losing record of 4-13, primarily due to the QB situation in Indianapolis.

“Yet the offense isn’t going to reach its full potential because of the team’s quarterback options,” Moton wrote for B/R. “Over the last two years, both signal-callers (Richardson and Jones) have thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes. Don’t be surprised if the Colts make midseason calls for quarterbacks on the trade block.”

PFF labeled the Colts’ passing game as their biggest weakness entering the 2025-26 season.

“It’s truly now or never for Richardson in Indianapolis. He has a strong offensive line in front of him, a good running back in Jonathan Taylor and one of the better receiving corps in football,” Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman wrote for PFF. “If he can’t become more accurate in Year 3, he could quickly be replaced by highly paid free-agent signing Daniel Jones.”

Dedicating the Season to Jim Irsay

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away on May 21st. Shane Steichen is dedicating the season to Irsay, who has been the team’s owner since 1997.

The team held a tribute after Irsay’s passing, with Steichen honoring the former owner and dedicating the season to him.

“We’re going to honor this season for Jim and we’re going to win for Jim this year.”

The Indianapolis Colts kick the season off at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7th.