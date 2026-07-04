Colts-Steelers Linked to Late-Offseason Blockbuster Trade Idea

The 2026 NFL offseason has almost come to an end and with training camp right around the corner the Indianapolis Colts are an intriguing team to watch.

Last season, the Colts looked like one of the best teams in the league throughout the first half of the year. In the second half, they completely fell apart. After starting the year with an 8-2 record, they lost seven straight games to close out the season and missed the playoffs.

Entering the offseason, Chris Ballard and the front office wanted to retain two key players from last year. Indianapolis was able to get new deals done with both quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce. However, Ballard did trade wideout Michael Pittman Jr. away.

Outside of re-signing Jones and Pierce, the Colts did make a few solid additions. They were able to add defensive end Arden Key, defensive end Micheal Clemons, safety Juanyeh Thomas, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

As training camp continues to draw closer, Indianapolis has now been linked to a potential blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts Linked to Blockbuster Trade Idea with Steelers

FanSided’s Ernesto Cova came up with the idea for the Colts. He thinks the team should target a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran star pass rusher Alex Highsmith.

“Highsmith has spent his career in a 3-4 scheme, but that shouldn’t be much of a factor in Lou Anarumo’s system. He’s always disguising coverages, shaking up things, and has never fully committed to a 4-3 defense, just on paper,” Cova wrote.

“Often overlooked, Highsmith is also an elite run defender, and with all the doubts about Jaylahn Tuimoloau and a big need for someone to line up opposite Laiatu Latu, he’s as clear a potential target as they come.”

Highsmith could be exactly what Indianapolis needs to round out its defense. Depending on the price tag, he would make a lot of sense.

What Would Alex Highsmith Bring to the Colts’ Defense?

Originally drafted by the Steelers with the No. 102 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Highsmith has turned into a legitimate star.

Last season in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old pass rusher played in 13 games. He racked up 50 total tackles to go along with 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three defended passes.

Throughout his entire six-year NFL career thus far, he has played in 90 total games. Highsmith has racked up 337 total tackles, 45 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 10 defended passes.

Bringing in a proven veteran pass rusher would be wise for the Colts. They aren’t far away from being a Super Bowl contender and Highsmith would be a big step in that direction.