Colts Trade Pitch Lands Former First Round Selection

The 2026 NFL season isn’t off to a hot start for the Indianapolis Colts.

Indy has thrown for 376 receiving yards through two games this season, the seventh-lowest in the league.

While the Colts haven’t been at their best, the team has the talent to compete among the best in the league.

Needing help in the receiving room, one NFL writer dropped a trade idea that would give the Colts a former fourth overall selection.

Colts Trade Proposal Lands Offensive Help

The wide receiver room for the Indianapolis Colts was set to be headlined by Alec Pierce in the 2026 season after he signed a four-year, $116 million contract in the offseason. But after aggravating an ankle injury, which he had surgery on over the summer, Pierce will be sidelined after being placed on IR.

Needing help on offense to make up for Pierce’s loss, one NFL writer dropped a trade pitch to bolster the WR group.

James Dator of SB Nation dropped four trade ideas that would land Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., proposing sending Anthony Richardson and a sixth-round selection for the former fourth overall pick.

“There’s the obvious here, which is that the Colts would love the optics of bringing Marvin Harrison Jr. to Indianapolis,” Dator wrote. “The team is also in need of more receiving help, considering that Alec Pierce is battling through injury right now, and Keenan Allen appears to have hit that mid-30s wall where he’s not really effective.”