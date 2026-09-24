Colts Trade Pitch Lands Former First Round Selection

The 2026 NFL season isn’t off to a hot start for the Indianapolis Colts.
Indy has thrown for 376 receiving yards through two games this season, the seventh-lowest in the league.
While the Colts haven’t been at their best, the team has the talent to compete among the best in the league.
Needing help in the receiving room, one NFL writer dropped a trade idea that would give the Colts a former fourth overall selection.
Colts Trade Proposal Lands Offensive Help
The wide receiver room for the Indianapolis Colts was set to be headlined by Alec Pierce in the 2026 season after he signed a four-year, $116 million contract in the offseason. But after aggravating an ankle injury, which he had surgery on over the summer, Pierce will be sidelined after being placed on IR.
Needing help on offense to make up for Pierce’s loss, one NFL writer dropped a trade pitch to bolster the WR group.
James Dator of SB Nation dropped four trade ideas that would land Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., proposing sending Anthony Richardson and a sixth-round selection for the former fourth overall pick.
“There’s the obvious here, which is that the Colts would love the optics of bringing Marvin Harrison Jr. to Indianapolis,” Dator wrote. “The team is also in need of more receiving help, considering that Alec Pierce is battling through injury right now, and Keenan Allen appears to have hit that mid-30s wall where he’s not really effective.”
“We also have a situation in Arizona where the quarterback situation with Jacoby Brissett is temporary, but the Cards might be good enough to win their way out of a Top 3 pick next year. So why not trade bust-for-bust, and bring Anthony Richardson to the desert?… Throw in a late-round pick to offset the fact he’s in the last year of his rookie deal.”
Harrison has just one reception through two weeks of NFL action after logging five catches in his rookie season and seven in the first two weeks.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has accrued 1,526 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 catches in his career so far.
While his performances aren’t occurring in Glendale, Arizona, a move to Indy could get him back on track.
If the Colts were to pull the trigger on a trade and get rid of another draft selection, Indy would have a loaded wide receiver room.
Colts Wide Receiver Room
Once the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver room is healthy, it will remain to be seen what happens after with the depth.
As mentioned, Alec Pierce will likely be the first option. Josh Downs is on a contract year and has the most receiving yards so far. Keenan Allen is on the team and could return to his Pro Bowl level. Indy signed Darius Slayton after the news that Pierce would head to IR.
If Indianapolis were to trade for Marvin Harrison Jr., it would create a struggle to distribute targets evenly.
But Harrison Jr. could be a long-term option for the team, as Downs, Allen and Slayton are all on one-year deals.
When Pierce is eventually 100%, being paired with Marvin Harrison Jr. could put them among the best WR duos in the league.
Colts Trade Pitch Lands Former First Round Selection