Colts Rookie Tight End Named Likely OROY Winner By Analyst

The Indianapolis Colts reinforced their receiving corps through the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson named the new Colts tight end as one of seven draftees who are most likely to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

“Warren is a big, physical receiving target who will own the short and intermediate parts of the field. There’s a world where he takes this momentum from practice into the regular season and becomes the Colts’ No. 1 option in the passing game,” Parson wrote for B/R.

“The Colts have a talented wide receiver room, but they lacked a consistent easy button for [Anthony] Richardson. Warren will be a true safety blanket for their quarterback, and this will allow him to become the offense’s leading receiver.” The former Nittany Lion had 104 receptions for 1233 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. Tyler Warren Standing Out At OTAs

The quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones doesn’t seem to bother the tight ends during OTAs on Wednesday, May 28.

107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen highlighted Tyler Warren on the first day of Colts OTAs.

“Wednesday was a very active day for rookie tight end Tyler Warren. And this wasn’t Warren catching a bunch of underneath passes either. No matter the quarterback, Warren was a frequent target of Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, mainly during the 7-on-7 sessions. Simply, Warren moves differently from most tight ends at this size,” Bowen wrote for The Fan.

Tyler Warren seems to have already cemented his spot in the Colts’ starting lineup at the start of the season.

Pro Football Focus named Warren the 24th tight end in the league before playing a snap as a professional.

Shane Steichen On His Newest Tight End

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen got his first look at the 14th overall pick earlier this month at rookie mini camp.

Steichen was impressed by what Warren showed on the practice field and called him a smart player.

“It was good,” Steichen said after the first day of rookie mini camp. “We had a light practice today, but good movement skills. Had some good catches. Obviously, physical presence out there. Did some really good things today.”

Colts fans were able to get their first peek at Warren with the rookie mini camp day one photo gallery.

“I’m excited to be here and get back in the flow of football,” Warren said after the first day of rookie mini camp, via Colts. “Actually getting on the field and playing football after this long process where I was doing a lot of stuff that wasn’t football. It was good to be out here with everybody and get back in the flow.”